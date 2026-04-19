Unlock Up to €84,000 for Property Refurbishment: Understand the Vacant Property Grant

Discover how the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant can help you transform derelict or vacant homes into livable spaces, with potential funding up to €84,000. Learn about eligibility, application requirements, and increased benefits for island residents.

Numerous individuals may be unaware of the available grants and schemes designed to assist those looking to renovate or refurbish a property. One notable initiative is the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant , which offers substantial financial support of up to €84,000 for eligible applicants. This grant is specifically intended to fund the refurbishment of properties that are currently vacant and derelict. Furthermore, it can be utilized for the renovation of vacant and derelict properties that have not previously served as residential dwellings. However, this provision extends only to non-residential properties that were previously used for commercial or public purposes, provided they now possess the requisite planning permission for residential use.

Applicants can secure this grant if their intention is to refurbish the vacant property for personal occupancy or to make it available for rental purposes. The Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant receives its funding from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, administered through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund. The application process is managed through your local authority. A set of specific conditions must be met to qualify for this grant. Crucially, the property must have remained vacant for a minimum of two years immediately preceding the date of your grant application. Applicants will be disqualified if the property was intentionally left vacant for the sole purpose of obtaining the grant.

Another key criterion is that the property must have been constructed before 2008. It is important to note that prior to May 1, 2023, only homes built before 1993 were eligible under this scheme. Prospective recipients must either be the outright owner of the property or be in the process of purchasing it. Upon completion of the refurbishment works, the applicant must either reside in the property as their principal private residence or ensure it is made available for rental. Should the intention be to rent the property out, it is mandatory to register the tenancy with the Residential Tenancies Board. Applicants are also required to have tax clearance from Revenue, demonstrating that their tax affairs are in order. Payment of the Local Property Tax, where applicable, is another essential requirement. Notably, registered companies or developers are not eligible to apply for this grant.

The grant amounts are structured based on the condition of the property. Up to €50,000 is available for the renovation of a vacant property, while this figure increases to €70,000 if the property is classified as derelict. These grant amounts are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT) cost associated with the renovation works. For individuals residing on offshore islands, the grant provisions are even more generous. They can receive up to €84,000 for the renovation of a derelict building or up to €60,000 for a vacant property. Moreover, the maximum amounts claimable for specific types of work are further enhanced by a 20% increase for island residents.

The grant amounts underwent an upward revision on May 1, 2023. If an application was submitted before this date and the grant has not yet been approved, the revised and more advantageous grant amounts can still be applied. To initiate the application process, prospective applicants must complete the designated application form and submit it to their local authority, accompanied by all necessary supporting documentation. Comprehensive details regarding the required documents can be found through the provided link. To ensure you continue to receive the news stories you are interested in from RSVP, you can add RSVP as a preferred news source on Google by following the provided instructions.





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