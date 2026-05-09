Unsafe Van Driver Slammed With Court Date After Road Safety Cert Date Tampering

A van driver was caught by Gardaí in Donegal after they found that a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CRW) disc had been tampered with to show an expiry date of this September when it actually expired last September. The van driver will receive a court date in due course for their unsafe driving.

A van driver was slapped with a court date after Gardaí found the date on the vehicle's roadworthiness cert had been tampered with. On Friday, officers attached to the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit in Donegal stopped an uninsured van driver in the Lifford area.

Gardaí found that the Certificate of Roadworthiness (CRW) disc of the van had been tampered with to show an expiry date of this September, when it actually expired last September. The van was seized and the driver will receive a court date in due course. A Garda spokesperson wrote: "That's so last year! Gardaí from Buncrana Roads Policing Unit stopped an uninsured van driver in the Lifford area today.

The CRW disc displayed on the van had been tampered with to show an expiry date of 08.09.26 when in fact the CRW expired on 8.09.25! The van was seized and the driver will receive a court date in due course. Never take any type of risks where road safety is concerned.

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Van Driver Court Date CRW Disc Tampering Unsafe Driving Road Safety

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