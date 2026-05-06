Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Persist as Met Éireann Issues Detailed Forecast

Met Éireann confirms that temperatures are lower than average for this time of year, despite sunny intervals. The forecast details a mix of cloud, showers, and dry spells over the coming days, with unseasonably cool conditions expected to continue into next week.

If you've noticed a chill in the air that feels more pronounced than usual for this time of year, your observations are accurate. While the forecast promises sunny intervals for much of the country, temperatures remain below the seasonal average, according to Met Éireann .

Here's the detailed outlook for the coming days. Wednesday, May 6, will bring a mix of cloud and showers in the southern and northeastern regions, though other areas can expect dry conditions with intermittent sunshine. Highs will range between 9 and 14 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light and variable winds. As night falls, most regions will remain dry, with lingering showers gradually dissipating.

Overnight lows will drop to between 1 and 7 degrees, with light southerly or variable winds prevailing. Thursday morning will start off dry for most, with sunny spells dominating, though scattered showers may affect the west, northwest, and southeast. By afternoon, showers will spread more widely, and cloud cover will increase. Temperatures will peak at 11 to 15 degrees, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The evening will feature a blend of cloud and clear patches, along with scattered light showers. Lows will settle between 4 and 7 degrees, with winds remaining light to moderate from the south to southwest. Friday will be largely cloudy, with scattered showers early on, but a transition to drier, brighter conditions is expected in the northwest by evening. Highs will reach 10 to 14 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds.

Friday night will be dry, with clear intervals, though some cloud may persist in the southeast. Temperatures will dip to 3 to 7 degrees, with light to moderate northerly winds. The forecast for Saturday remains uncertain, but current indications suggest dry weather with sunny spells for many areas, though cloud and showery rain may move into southern regions. Breezy conditions will prevail, with moderate to fresh northerly winds and highs of 9 to 13 degrees.

Saturday night will see cloudy and showery conditions in the south, while the north will experience dry weather with clear spells. Lows will range from 2 to 8 degrees, with winds easing from moderate to fresh northerly to light to moderate overnight. Sunday will start cloudy, with possible showers in the south, but dry weather and sunny spells will dominate elsewhere in the morning. Cloud will thicken from the north as the day progresses.

Highs will reach 10 to 14 degrees, with a moderate northerly breeze. Looking ahead to next week, the weather is expected to remain changeable, with temperatures continuing to run below the seasonal average





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