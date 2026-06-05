Unsettled Weather to Continue in Ireland This Weekend

Ireland can expect another dreary weekend with unsettled weather, bringing rain or showers, and cooler than average temperatures. Today will see an improvement in most places, with some sunny spells, but scattered showers will persist. Rain will become widespread tonight and may become heavy in places. Saturday will start cloudy and wet, but will clear to mostly dry conditions with bright or sunny spells.

It looks like another dreary weekend is in store for Ireland , as the weather remains unsettled, bringing rain or showers, and is cooler than average for this time of year.

You probably won't be heading to the beach this weekend as it is set to be yet another wet and windy few days. Today will bring an improvement to most places for a time, as it won't be as showery or as breezy as of late. There'll be some sunny spells too for a while, the best of these across the east and north, and it'll stay dry generally in the east.

However, scattered showers will persist, especially further west and north. Cloud will increase during the afternoon, and it'll become wet and breezy across Munster through the evening, with rain moving up from the south-west, heavy later in the south and southwest. The rain will edge into the southern parts of Leinster and the southern parts of Connacht too before nightfall.

Cool for early summer with highest temperatures generally of 12 to 16 degrees, maybe a little higher in parts of the east, in a mostly moderate southerly wind, backing southeasterly later and increasing fresh and occasionally gusty in Munster and parts of south Leinster, stronger in some coastal parts. Rain will become widespread tonight and may become heavy in places, particularly in the south. There'll be some mist and hill fog too.

Becoming breezy with the rain, with east to southeast winds increasing moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty, strong at times in some coastal parts. Winds will decrease from light to moderate cyclonic variable for a time in the inland parts of Munster, before increasing moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty west to northwesterly there later. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

A cloudy and wet start to Saturday for most, with further outbreaks of rain, heavy in places for a while, before easing. A clearance to mostly dry conditions with some bright or sunny spells will move into the southwest and west early in the morning, gradually extending elsewhere, with the last of the rain clearing from the east and northeast through the afternoon and early evening.

Cloud will build again in the west in the evening, with more rain and drizzle moving in. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in mostly light to moderate cyclonic variable winds, fresh for a time in the east, with fresh to strong westerly winds for a time in the morning in Munster, becoming westerly generally as the rain clears, mostly moderate into the afternoon, later backing southwesterly and freshening along the west coast





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