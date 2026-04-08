Unsettled Weather to Dominate the Week: Forecast of Showers, Thunder, and Wintry Conditions

A comprehensive weather forecast for the coming week predicts a continuation of unsettled conditions across the region, with a mix of sunshine, showers, and the potential for hail, thunder, and wintry conditions. The forecast outlines specific conditions for each day, highlighting the varying impacts across different areas.

The anticipated sunny start to April has been a disappointment for many, as the weather continues to be unsettled. This pattern of unstable conditions, marked by potential hail, thunder, and even wintry showers , is expected to persist throughout the week. The forecast suggests a dynamic weather system, with varied conditions across different regions and changing throughout the day. \Wednesday begins with promising sunny spells, especially in the western areas.

Morning mist and cloud are predicted to gradually dissipate, allowing for further sunny periods to emerge. Most areas are expected to remain dry, but clouds building from the Atlantic may bring rain and drizzle to the western coastal counties as evening approaches. Temperatures will range from 11 to 17 degrees Celsius, with cooler conditions near the Atlantic coasts. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will become stronger, shifting southerly in the western and northwestern coastal regions by evening. As night falls, the cloud cover will thicken, with rain and drizzle developing in the Atlantic coastal counties and spreading eastward. This will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers arriving from the west later in the night. Temperatures will drop to between 3 and 6 degrees Celsius. The light to moderate southwesterly breezes will intensify, becoming moderate to fresh westerly winds by morning. The outlook for Thursday includes the clearing of lingering rain and drizzle in the east, which will move into the Irish Sea during the morning. There will be a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers, some of which may be heavy and accompanied by hail and thunder. These showers are expected to gradually move northeastward, becoming more isolated in the evening. Temperatures will be cooler than recent days, with highs of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, influenced by moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, particularly strong near the coasts. Thursday night will start mainly dry, with any remaining showers in the north and northeast clearing, but cloud will already start building from the west. Rain and drizzle will then move in from the Atlantic overnight, spreading across the country. Temperatures will range from 1 to 6 degrees Celsius, coldest in the north and east, with light southwest winds becoming southerly to southeasterly overnight and strengthening near the Atlantic coasts by morning. \Friday is set to bring wet and windy conditions, including gales along the western and northern coasts. The possibility of heavy, squally bursts of rain is most likely during the later afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, influenced by fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. The heavy rain will clear eastward on Friday night, leading to dry and clear conditions in many areas overnight. Winds will shift southwest and ease, although remaining fresh to strong near the coasts. Temperatures will fall to between 1 and 5 degrees Celsius. Saturday is forecast to begin with a crisp and sunny start in the east, before scattered blustery showers move in from the west. Some of these showers could be heavy, with hail and thunder possible, and a few may even be wintry on high ground in the west early in the day. Temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, in mostly moderate southwesterly winds. Sunday is also predicted to be a showery day, punctuated by sunny spells. The day is expected to begin dry and bright for many, but scattered showers will spread from the west through the late morning and afternoon, again with the potential for heavy showers, hail, and thunder. Temperatures will range from 8 to 11 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate southwesterly winds





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