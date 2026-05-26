Untangling Food Choices from Identity

A psychotherapist explains why giving up veganism can lead to an emotional and psychological block, and how to overcome it by adopting a nuanced perspective on identity and dietary choices.

Many people struggle with the emotional and psychological block of changing their dietary choices , especially when it involves giving up veganism. According to psychotherapist and writer Daniella Moyles, the issue is not about second-guessing one's identity, but about understanding that identity is flexible and psychologically mature people can revise themselves.

Cognitive dissonance, which occurs when we hold two conflicting truths simultaneously, is a major obstacle in this process. To overcome this, one needs to slow down and get curious about what it s protecting, rather than arguing with the feeling. As people often do declare themselves publicly and changing their minds can feel embarrassing or socially dangerous, a nuanced perspective is needed.

This shift in mindset can help stop framing dietary choices as a moral identity crisis and instead view it as an expansion of choices, updating one s relationship with their body and values. One should approach this process with curiosity and self-awareness, asking themselves what exactly they are afraid this says about them, and the emotions and power behind their choices will dissipate. In time, this allows the individual to recalibrate their nervous system and grow as a person.

This growth often involves disappointing several former versions of oneself, but this is a necessary part of becoming fully oneself over a lifetime





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Identity Cognitive Dissonance Flexibility Veganism Dietary Choices Self-Awareness Personal Growth

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