Unusual Mobbing Response of Meadow Pipit Against Cuckoos Touches Key, Hawk-Like Appearance Triggers Mobbing in Small Birds

The hawk-like appearance of the cuckoo triggers the mobbing response in small birds as they gather and chase the cuckoo as they would any bird of prey. When the cuckoo lays an egg in the nest of the meadow pipit, it doesn't recognize it as that of another species and the parent response kicks in.

ClareGreat to have a situation where you can use the collective noun for cuckoos. This pair was being mobbed by the brave meadow pipit who was trying to drive them away.

The hawk-like appearance of the cuckoo triggers the mobbing response in small birds. Often several small birds, perhaps even of different species, will gang up and chase a cuckoo as they would any bird of prey. When the cuckoo does succeed in laying an egg in the nest of the meadow pipit, it doesn’t recognise it as that of another species and the parenting response kicks in.

This is not a moth at all, but a male orange-tip butterfly – a real harbinger of spring. These are white butterflies, with the male having orange tips on the forewings. Both sexes have this combination of black and yellow scales on the underside of the hindwing, which give the butterfly a mossy appearance and help it to blend in with the vegetation it frequents.

It seeks out the cuckoo flower both as a source of nectar for the adult and as a larval food-plant on which the mated female will lay its eggs





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Cuckoos Mobbing Meadow Pipit Hawk-Like Presence Effect On Small Birds Female Begetting Eggs In Another Bird's Nest

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