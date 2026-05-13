UPS Cargo Flight Lands Safely at Dublin Airport After Emergency Landing Due to Landing Gear Issue

United Parcel Service (UPS) flight 207/5X207 made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport on Wednesday evening due to a landing gear issue. All flights were temporarily diverted to the south runway, and emergency services were called to assist.

Emergency services were dispatched to assist a UPS cargo flight headed into Dublin Airport earlier this evening. United Parcel Service (UPS) flight 207/5X207 made an emergency landing at the busy airport due to a landing gear issue on Wednesday evening.

The flight made two go-arounds before landing into the airport after reporting an issue while it was over the Irish Sea, reports Dublin Live . The flight originated from Louisville and was scheduled to land in Dublin just before 6pm but was delayed slightly due to the landing gear problem. Emergency services were on scene as it landed safely at 6.45pm.

But due to the issue, and the need to remove the aircraft from the path, flight operations were removed from the north runway this evening





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emergency Landing Dublin Airport UPS Cargo Flight Landing Gear Issue Go-Arounds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dublin 17 sale-and-leaseback investment guiding at €5.3mTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Dublin woman's struggle for better housing after 14 yearsA Dublin woman, Janice Maguire, has been waiting for a bigger council house for 14 years, sharing a bed with three of her sons in a two-bedroom home on Lissadel Road in Drimnagh. Despite being awarded damages against the local authority in 2016, she continues to face overcrowding and the need for a bigger council house. Councillor Daithí Doolan, a Sinn Féin representative, has been conducting door-to-door surveys of council homes in the Dublin 10 and 12 areas, highlighting recurring issues such as damp, mould, rodents, leaks, broken toilets, and windows. Dublin City Council manages more than 29,000 social homes with about 68,000 tenants, and plans to regenerate more than 6,000 of the city's oldest and most dilapidated flats under a 15-year plan. However, Dublin needs adequate funding to carry out essential works on its properties to ensure people have decent, quality housing.

Read more »

Dublin City Council's 32 Vacant and Derelict Houses for SaleThe sale of these houses could provide insights into the impact of refurbishment costs on second-hand house prices across the market. It may also reveal whether the city council receives a satisfactory return on their investment.

Read more »

Galway Aim to Hold Top Spot Ahead of Leinster Clash with DublinGalway, currently leading the league, seek to maintain their position against second‑placed Dublin in a decisive match at Pearse Stadium on May 16. Both teams have shown strong form, with Galway rallying from a ten‑point halftime deficit to beat Kildare 4‑22 and Dublin securing a narrow win over Wexford thanks to Dónal Burke’s 0‑14. The outcome will influence the race for the Leinster title and potential progression to the All‑Ireland series.

Read more »