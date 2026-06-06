URC Grand Final Venue Scenarios: Croke Park, Murrayfield, or Cape Town?

The URC grand final venue depends on semi-final results; Croke Park is an option only if Leinster and Bulls advance, while Murrayfield or Cape Town host other pairings.

The United Rugby Championship grand final is set to return to Croke Park if Leinster earn home advantage for this month's showpiece, but several venue permutations remain in play depending on this weekend's semi-final results.

With the Aviva Stadium unavailable due to a Metallica concert and GAA HQ reserved for matches on both Saturday and Sunday, the final would switch to Friday night, 19 June, at 7.30pm kick-off, in the event that Leinster face Vodacom Bulls. A URC press update noted: This is due to venue availability and Croke Park is the only suitable stadium available in the Dublin and Leinster area that weekend.

That scenario is the only one that would see the game hosted in Dublin, as top seeds Glasgow Warriors will have home advantage should they see off the Bulls in their semi-final. In the event of a Glasgow-Leinster final, the game will take place on Saturday, 20 June, at 4pm at Scottish Gas Murrayfield in Edinburgh. The same fixture details would apply for a Glasgow-DHL Stormers final.

However, if the two South African teams advance to the final, Stormers will have home advantage at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday, 20 June, at 4pm Irish time. Last year, Croke Park hosted the URC grand final with 46,127 fans turning out to witness Leinster defeat the Bulls 32-7, setting a record for the largest attendance at a URC final. This year's final promises similar drama as the playoffs reach their climax.

The permutations hinge on the outcome of this weekend's semi-finals. If Glasgow Warriors win, the final will be held at Murrayfield regardless of opponent. If Glasgow loses and Leinster wins, the final moves to Croke Park on the Friday night. If Glasgow loses and Stormers wins, the final shifts to Cape Town.

These scenarios have significant implications for travel, fan attendance, and broadcast schedules. The URC has emphasized flexibility to accommodate the best possible venue for the occasion. Fans are advised to monitor official channels for updates as the semi-finals conclude. The competition continues to showcase the best of northern and southern hemisphere rugby with high stakes and passionate support across the participating nations





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