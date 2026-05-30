URC Quarter-Final: Bulls adjust lineup to face Munster's injury-depleted squad in Pretoria

The United Rugby Championship quarter-final between the Vodacom Bulls and Munster is set to begin in Pretoria, with the Bulls making a late change due to Wilco Louw's illness. Munster arrives with a significant injury list and no specialist out-half cover, making their assignment on South African soil an uphill battle.

Munster Rugby faces a significant challenge as they travel to Pretoria to take on the Vodacom Bulls in a United Rugby Championship quarter-final. The Irish province is notably missing several key players due to injury, including Jack Crowley, Tadhg Beirne, Edwin Edogbo, Oli Jager, Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Michael Milne, and Lee Barron.

Compounding their issues, Munster's squad does not include a recognised out-half cover among their 23-man roster, placing a heavy burden on the players named. The starting XV is led by captain Craig Casey and features Mike Haley, Andrew Smith, Alex Nankivell, Seán O'Brien, Shane Daly, and JJ Hanrahan. The forward pack includes Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Michael Ala'alatoa, Tom Ahern, Evan O'Connell, Jack O'Donoghue, John Hodnett, and Brian Gleeson, with a deep bench of replacements.

For the Bulls, there was a late team adjustment. Tighthead prop Wilco Louw was forced to withdraw due to illness, prompting Francois Klopper to step into the starting lineup. This change also saw Mornay Smith promoted to the bench. The Bulls' starting team includes experienced fullback Willie le Roux, wingers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Stravino Jacobs, and centres Canan Moodie and Harold Vorster.

Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier form the half-back pairing. The forward pack consists of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Elrigh Louw, and Cameron Hanekom. Their replacements feature Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Cobus Wiese, Jeandre Rudolph, Paul de Wet, Stedman Gans, and Sergeal Petersen. The game is set to kick off at noon local time in Pretoria.

This quarter-final encounter represents a crucial stage in the United Rugby Championship. Munster, despite their lengthy injury list and the absence of specialist cover at fly-half, will look to leverage their collective spirit and tactical acumen to overcome the physical and strategic challenge posed by a formidable Bulls side on their home ground. The Bulls, while making a last-minute change due to Louw's illness, retain a strong and balanced squad with considerable power up front and explosive backs.

The match will test both teams' depth and resilience, with the victor advancing to the semi-finals of the competition. Live coverage will provide updates on all key moments as the game unfolds in South Africa





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