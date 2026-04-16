Urgent Appeal Issued for Missing Kildare Teenager, Joshua Treacy

Gardaí are urgently seeking the public's help to find 17-year-old Joshua Treacy, who has been missing from his home in Maynooth, Co. Kildare, since April 15th. Joshua is described as approximately 5'7" with light brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing navy pants, a black t-shirt, and white sliders. Authorities and his family are concerned for his well-being.

An urgent appeal has been issued by An Garda Síochána for public assistance in locating a missing teenager from County Kildare . Seventeen-year-old Joshua Treacy was last seen at his residence in Maynooth on Wednesday, April 15. Joshua is described as being approximately five feet seven inches tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his last known sighting, he was reportedly wearing navy trousers, a black t-shirt, and white sliders.

Both the Gardaí and Joshua's family have expressed significant concern for his welfare and are imploring anyone who may possess any information regarding his current whereabouts to come forward and contact the authorities immediately. A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána stated, "Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Joshua Treacy, 17 years, who was reported missing from his home in Maynooth, Co. Kildare since Wednesday, 15 April". The spokesperson further urged the public to report any relevant information, adding, "Anyone with information on Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on (01) 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station." The disappearance of a young person is always a distressing event, and the involvement of law enforcement highlights the seriousness of the situation. Families often endure unimaginable anguish when a loved one goes missing, and the collective effort of the community, alongside the police, becomes crucial in facilitating a safe return. The details provided, such as Joshua's height, hair and eye color, and the clothing he was last seen wearing, are vital pieces of information that can aid in identification and subsequent searches. The inclusion of contact numbers for Leixlip Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, and any Garda Station ensures that the public has multiple avenues through which to provide information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Every piece of intelligence, no matter how small, can potentially contribute to the ongoing investigation and bring Joshua home. The community's role in these situations cannot be overstated, as vigilant residents often provide the critical sightings or information that law enforcement needs. This appeal serves as a reminder for everyone to be observant and to consider the possibility that any person they encounter who matches Joshua's description could be the individual being sought. The distress experienced by Joshua's family is a shared concern within the community, and the hope is that this widespread appeal will lead to his swift and safe recovery. The longer a person is missing, the more complex the search can become, and thus, the urgency of this appeal is paramount. The Gardaí are relying on the eyes and ears of the public to help bring Joshua Treacy back to his family. The information provided is a critical starting point, and any additional details, no matter how minor, could prove to be the key to resolving this distressing situation. The hope remains that through this concerted effort, Joshua will be found safe and sound, alleviating the profound worry currently being experienced by his loved ones and the wider community





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Missing Person Kildare Maynooth Teenager Garda Appeal

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