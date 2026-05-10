Urgent Missing Persons Appeal: Martin Gibbons Disappears from Ballinrobe, Co Mayo

Updated on May 11 2026, this urgent missing persons appeal is issued by Gardai following the disappearance of a man in his mid-40s. He was last seen on Saturday, May 9 2026 in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo.

Gardai have issued an urgent missing persons appeal following the disappearance of a man in his mid-40s from Ballinrobe , Co Mayo . Martin Gibbons , aged 46 years old, was last seen on Saturday, May 9 2026.

He is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a strong build. He is bald, has blue eyes, and it is not known what he was wearing at the time. Gardai believe he may have travelled to the Mullingar or Rathowen areas of Co Westmeath, and he has access to a grey Toyota Proace with a 232-CE registration. Martin's family and Gardai are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities





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Missing Persons Gardai Ballinrobe Co Mayo Martin Gibbons Description Age Height Build Eye Color Clothing Vehicle Information Contact Urgent

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