Urgent Safety Alert for Irish Shoppers: Aldi, Tesco Chicken Products Recalled

Shoppers across Ireland are being urged to check their fridges after an urgent safety alert was issued for popular chicken products sold in Aldi and Tesco stores. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled specific batches of Western Brand Sage and Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken over fears they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Shoppers across Ireland are being urged to check their fridges after an urgent safety alert was issued for popular chicken products sold in Aldi and Tesco stores.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled specific batches of Western Brand Sage and Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken over fears they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The recall affects Aldi Butchers Selection Sage and Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken 1600g with a use by date of May 13, 2026 and batch number 26124-640.

It also affects two batches of Tesco Roast in Bag Sage and Onion Stuffed Whole Irish Chicken 1500g with use by dates of May 13 and 14, 2026. The FSAI warned: 'Western Brand is recalling the below batches of its Sage and Onion Cook in Bag Whole Chicken due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

' [Topic 1]Salmonella [Topic 2]Food Safety Alert [Topic 3]Ireland [Topic 4]Salmonella [Topic 5]Alert Recal





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