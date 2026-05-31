Urgent Search for Missing Irish Man in Ibiza After Two Weeks Without Contact

Family appeals for help locating 34-year-old Tommy O'Neill, missing from San Antonio, Ibiza since May 13. Last seen at Amistat Hostel, he is described as six feet tall with dark brown curly hair. Concerns grow over his vulnerable mental state.

A desperate search is underway for Tommy O'Neill, a 34-year-old Irish man who has been missing in Ibiza for more than two weeks. The missing person 's case has gained urgent attention as his family and friends raise alarms over his sudden disappearance and deteriorating mental health .

Tommy was last seen at the Amistat Hostel in San Antonio, Ibiza, on May 13, and since then, there has been no contact. His brother has taken to social media to issue a heartfelt plea for information, emphasizing the serious concern for Tommy's wellbeing. The appeal specifically targets fellow solo travelers who might have encountered him during their trips, hoping that someone may have noticed something unusual or recall interactions with a man matching his description.

Tommy is described as being six feet tall with distinctive dark brown curly hair. Given his recent mental health struggles, he may appear confused or act in an uncharacteristic manner, making the situation even more critical. Authorities have been informed and a missing person's report filed, but the family is leveraging the power of community networks to supplement official efforts.

They are urging anyone who was in the San Antonio area or anywhere on the island in the past fortnight and remembers seeing someone fitting his profile to come forward immediately. The emotional toll on his loved ones is immense, and they are clinging to the hope that widespread public assistance will lead to his safe return. This incident underscores the vulnerabilities that can accompany solo travel, especially when mental health issues are present.

The family's message is clear: any small detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the key to finding Tommy. They are asking the public to share his description and the circumstances of his disappearance across all available platforms to maximize visibility. Time is of the essence, and every moment counts in bringing this missing man home





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Missing Person Ibiza Irish Man Tommy O'neill San Antonio Amistat Hostel Solo Travel Mental Health Search Appeal

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