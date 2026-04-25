Urgent Search for Missing Teenager Stephanie Fehervari in Cork

Fourteen-year-old Stephanie Fehervari has been missing from Bandon, Co. Cork since Friday, April 24th. Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating her and are concerned for her well-being.

An extensive search is currently underway in County Cork , Ireland, following the disappearance of 14-year-old Stephanie Fehervari from Bandon . Stephanie was last seen on Friday, April 24th, and authorities are urgently appealing to the public for any information that might lead to her safe return.

The Gardaí, Ireland’s national police service, initiated the search after receiving a missing person report concerning the teenager. Her family is understandably distressed and deeply concerned for her welfare, and are working closely with law enforcement officials. The circumstances surrounding Stephanie’s disappearance are currently unknown, and Gardaí are keeping all avenues of investigation open. They are meticulously reviewing any potential leads and are actively engaging in ground searches in and around the Bandon area.

Stephanie is described as being approximately five foot three inches tall, with striking black hair and warm brown eyes. When she was last observed, she was wearing black shorts paired with a white jumper that features black lettering. This description is being widely circulated to the public, along with a photograph of Stephanie, in hopes that someone may have seen her recently. Gardaí are emphasizing the importance of even seemingly insignificant details.

Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove crucial in locating Stephanie and ensuring her safety. The public is being asked to remain vigilant and to report any sightings or information immediately. The Gardaí are utilizing all available resources, including local units, specialist search teams, and technological support, to maximize the effectiveness of the search operation. They are also coordinating with other agencies and community groups to broaden the scope of the investigation.

The focus remains on locating Stephanie quickly and safely, and bringing reassurance to her family and friends. The Garda spokesperson reiterated the urgency of the situation, stating that they are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Stephanie’s whereabouts. They have provided multiple avenues for individuals to come forward with information. Anyone who believes they may have seen Stephanie, or who has any knowledge of her current location, is urged to contact Bandon Garda Station directly at (023) 885 2200.

Alternatively, individuals can reach out to the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, which allows for anonymous reporting. Information can also be provided at any Garda Station across the country. The Gardaí are committed to thoroughly investigating all leads and ensuring that Stephanie is found safe and well. They are grateful for the public’s cooperation and support in this critical search effort.

The Irish Mirror encourages readers to share this information widely to help bring Stephanie home. The newspaper also reminds readers that staying informed through trusted news sources like the Irish Mirror ensures access to accurate and up-to-date information regarding this and other important events





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