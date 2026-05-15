US Admiral Cooper's Testimony on Civilian Casualties in Iran War

Admiral Brad Cooper's testimony before the US Senate suggested he believed the US military's record since the February 28th strike had been near perfect, despite investigations from human rights groups and news media organisations. He also mentioned the destruction of an Iranian school, which Iranian officials said killed 175 people, may have been a mistake.

Admiral Brad Cooper said a strike on an Iranian school may have been the only civilian casualty incident of the war, according to the US Senate.

The destruction of an Iranian school, which Iranian officials said killed 175 people, may have been a mistake, Cooper believed. His testimony suggested he believed the US military’s record since that February 28th strike had been near perfect, a fact belied by investigations from human rights groups and news media organisations. Senators greeted Cooper’s claims with deep scepticism, and a human rights group that investigates civilian casualties in war called it ‘ridiculous’.

The US military still has not taken responsibility for the school strike, which Cooper, the head of US Central Command, said remained under investigation. The New York Times has verified damage to 22 schools and 17 healthcare facilities. The Iranian Red Crescent Society, the country’s primary humanitarian relief organisation, said on April 2nd that at least 763 schools and 316 healthcare facilities had been damaged or destroyed in the war.

At least 1,700 Iranian civilians have been killed in the war, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. In his testimony, Cooper described the prevention of civilian deaths on the battlefield as ‘a matter that I’m passionate about’ but also conceded his staff had not investigated any of the incidents documented by the media or human rights groups.

The idea that they only are looking into one is pretty ridiculous, said Emily Tripp, executive director of Airwars, a British nonprofit that investigates civilian deaths in war. Airwars has recorded at least 300 civilian casualty events in Iran, many of which resulted from large bombs being dropped on heavily populated areas. Other preliminary reviews of suspected civilian casualty incidents would occur, but he did not specify which incidents would be covered or when they might be initiated.

Admiral Cooper said the US still had the military power to permanently reopen the Strait of Hormuz but would not be drawn on why this has not happened. Iran’s stranglehold on the strategic Gulf waterway since the US and Israel triggered the war has affected economies around the world, including the UK’s. The effective closure of the shipping lane to oil and gas supplies has sparked a global energy crisis and sent fuel prices soaring.

A separate naval mission ordered by Donald Trump to reopen the sea route lasted only a few days before it was pulled amid reports of Saudi opposition, with fears it could lead to more attacks by Tehran and threaten the fragile ceasefire. Tensions continue to flare in the area with one ship seized and another sunk after being attacked in the latest incidents.

Appearing before the Senate armed services committee, Admiral Cooper was asked if the US was able to permanently open the strait. On the ability of Iran to carry out attacks in the region, he said: ‘They have a very moderate, if not small, capability to continue strikes and we, of course, have accordingly prepared for such a contingency.





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Iran War Civilian Casualties Admiral Brad Cooper Strait Of Hormuz Global Energy Crisis Fuel Prices Soaring Saudi Opposition Tensions In The Region Naval Mission Permanent Reopening Of The Strait Of Hormuz

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