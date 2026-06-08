US and Israel at Odds Over Iran Conflict as Trump's Patience with Netanyahu Runs Out

US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants an end to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Despite expectations of a phone call between the two leaders, Trump has reportedly told Netanyahu that he will not retaliate against Iran's strikes, and that he will call the shots in negotiations with Iran.

Israel i Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are at odds over the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran . Despite expectations of a phone call between the two leaders, Trump has made it clear that he wants an end to the tit-for-tat escalation.

He has reportedly told Netanyahu that he will not retaliate against Iran's strikes, and that he will call the shots in negotiations with Iran. Netanyahu, who is facing elections in a few months, is under pressure to accept a US-negotiated Iran ceasefire.

However, he has decided to attack Iran, citing his security concerns. The IDF has announced that it is preparing for at least several days of fighting with Iran, and is operating in coordination with the United States. Trump has also made it clear that he wants Israel and Iran to stop shooting immediately. This has underscored the fact that the US and Israel are not on the same page, and that Trump's patience with Netanyahu is running out.

Negotiations with Iran aimed at clinching a memorandum of understanding and a 60-day ceasefire appear to be stalled. The last thing Trump needs is another Iran-Israel war that threatens to drag the region into a dangerous conflagration. There is already a widespread body of opinion in the US that believes Netanyahu dragged Trump into an unpopular and costly 100-day war. Many believe he is now trying to torpedo any chance of ending the conflict.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have announced that they are stopping attacks on Israel, but warned that any further strikes or hostile actions against Lebanon would trigger a far stronger and more forceful response. The US does not have the luxury of allowing Netanyahu to conduct another war for a few days or weeks in order to boost his standing in the polls.

The Fifa World Cup is only three days away, and Trump does not want to see the region dragged into a dangerous conflagration. Iran has announced an end to its military operation against Israel, but the situation remains volatile. The EU has also announced plans to intervene in the electricity price crisis, but the focus remains on the conflict between Israel and Iran





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