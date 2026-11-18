Pete Hegseth and Delcy Rodriguez announce a new military cooperation agreement in Caracas, focusing on joint training and anti-drug efforts while expanding US influence in the Venezuelan oil sector.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced a comprehensive new military cooperation agreement in Caracas on Wednesday. This development marks the first visit by the US defence chief to Venezuela since special forces removed Nicolás Maduro from power in a raid in January.

Joint Training and Intelligence Sharing

The newly signed arrangement covers joint training exercises, intelligence sharing, and other aspects of military collaboration between the two nations. Rodríguez stated that the partnership would help confront common threats and strengthen training for Venezuela's armed forces.

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Hegseth emphasized that the alliance would lead to a significant increase in joint action against drug trafficking groups. Speaking from the US embassy, he declared that narco terrorists using the region as a safe haven would be hunted down.

US Energy Investments and Influence

Washington has increased its influence in Venezuela, particularly in the energy sector, since the removal of Maduro. In August, the US government granted producer North American Blue Energy Partners long-term access to 17 oilfields containing about a fifth of the country's oil reserves.

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Through this partnership, the United States secured a 35 per cent stake in the parent company, a guaranteed share of output, and first refusal rights on the remainder. Alejandro Betancourt, the Venezuelan businessman controlling NABEP, plans to produce over 250,000 barrels per day by year-end.

Impact of Regional Conflict on Oil Markets

Hegseth's trip followed a midterm election defeat for president Donald Trump's Republican Party due to voter anger over the Iran war. The conflict has driven up gasoline prices as Iran fires on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The defence secretary argued that the oil deal with Venezuela makes the Strait of Hormuz a non-factor for the western hemisphere. This strategic move aims to stabilize energy supplies and reduce dependence on volatile regions.

Broader Latin American Security Strategy

Hegseth invoked a revamped Monroe Doctrine, which he called the Donroe Doctrine, asserting US primacy across the Americas. He described Venezuela as transitioning from a regional threat to a compliant security partner.

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The defence secretary also visited Colombia to deliver military equipment and discuss security cooperation. Colombia's defence minister confirmed the handover of a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 aircraft to aid in battling drug trafficking groups.