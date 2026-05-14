US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York Introduces Lenient Deals for Companies Facing White-Collar Charges

The SDNY has introduced a voluntary self-disclosure policy for fraud, offering companies behind-closed-door deals that allow them to avoid being charged, fined, or having full details of their fraud made public. The new policy is significantly more generous than previous policies and aims to protect companies’ shareholders while making it easier to convict individuals.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has introduced a more business-friendly approach to white-collar crime , offering lenient deals to companies that voluntarily disclose their fraud.

The new deals, which only apply to fraud, are significantly more generous than previous policies and aim to protect companies’ shareholders while making it easier to convict individuals. The SDNY has been meeting with big law firms and corporate advisers to promote these deals, indicating a shift in the office’s approach under the leadership of former Apollo Global Management chair Jay Clayton





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US Attorney's Office For The Southern District White-Collar Crime Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy Jay Clayton Business-Friendly Approach Lenient Deals Fraud Protecting Shareholders Convicting Individuals

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