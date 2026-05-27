US Attorneys General Investigate FIFA Over 2026 World Cup Ticket Practices

The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey have subpoenaed FIFA to investigate allegations of artificially inflated ticket prices and misleading sales practices for the 2026 World Cup. Fans reported being misled about seat locations, and variable pricing led to an average 34% increase for most matches. Officials vow to protect consumers, while President Trump dismisses concerns.

The 2026 World Cup ticketing practices of FIFA are under investigation by the chief legal officers of New York and New Jersey. The attorneys general have issued a subpoena to FIFA , demanding answers to allegations that the governing body artificially inflated prices and misled fans during ticket sales.

Fans reportedly were misled about seat locations, with some tickets released later in more expensive 'front' categories after initial sales. Additionally, FIFA's variable pricing model, which adjusts prices based on demand and sales phase, led to an average price increase of 34 percent for about 90 of the 104 matches. The investigation will examine how FIFA's public statements and ticket release schedule may have contributed to soaring prices.

This is not the first time FIFA has faced scrutiny over ticketing; previous World Cups have seen similar complaints from fans and consumer groups. The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, making it the largest World Cup ever. The high demand for tickets, combined with a complex release system, has created a fertile ground for allegations of exploitation.

State consumer protection laws in New York and New Jersey allow attorneys general to investigate deceptive practices and seek remedies including fines and restitution for affected consumers. The subpoena specifically requests documents and communications related to pricing decisions, ticket allocations, and public marketing campaigns for the eight matches hosted at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, including the final on July 19, 2026.

Officials have expressed concern that FIFA may have created artificial scarcity by withholding tickets from initial sales and then releasing them at higher prices later, a practice known as 'drip pricing'. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport stated that honesty in ticket sales is not complicated, yet FIFA has turned buying a World Cup ticket into a gauntlet of confusion, fake scarcity, and impossibly high prices at the expense of consumers and hardworking residents.

She emphasized that hosting the World Cup is an honor but not an invitation to exploit residents and visitors. New York Attorney General Letitia James added that New Yorkers have waited years for the World Cup to come to their backyard and deserve a fair shot at affordable tickets. No one should be manipulated into paying sky-high prices for seats, and fans should be able to trust that the tickets they purchase will be the ones they receive.

James thanked her New Jersey counterpart for joining this effort to get answers from FIFA and protect consumers. President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about pricing, calling the World Cup amazing and stating that it is the most successful they have ever had, ticket-wise, and nothing has sold so quickly. FIFA has been contacted for comment but has not yet responded. The investigation highlights growing scrutiny of FIFA's commercial practices as the 2026 tournament approaches, with consumer protection at the forefront.

The outcome could have implications for future international sporting events hosted in the United States, potentially leading to reforms in how tickets are sold and priced for major events. Attorneys general from other states may also join the investigation if evidence of widespread deception emerges. The case underscores the tension between the excitement of hosting a global sporting spectacle and the need to ensure that fans are treated fairly.

As the World Cup draws nearer, the legal battle over ticketing practices is likely to intensify, with consumer advocates closely watching the proceedings





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FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticketing Investigation Consumer Protection Attorneys General

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