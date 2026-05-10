The US-brokered three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, initiated on Friday by Trump, is under serious strain due to continued attacks by both sides. Despite the recent ceasefire, the conflict in Ukraine and Russia's deteriorating relations with Europe have raised concerns and anxiety in Moscow regarding the war's progress.

The US-brokered three-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, initiated on Friday by US President Donald Trump, is under serious strain due to continued attacks by both sides.

Despite this setback, US-led efforts for peace have so far failed to end the more than four-year-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Russia for not complying with the ceasefire and continuing their assault activities. The ceasefire is part of a broader US push for peace that has been ongoing for months despite shuttle diplomacy efforts led by Trump.

The escalating violence in Ukraine and Russia's relations with Europe, as well as the energy infrastructure strikes, have raised concerns and anxiety in Moscow regarding the war's progress





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East-West Relations Conflict In Ukraine Energy Infrastructure Strikes Russian-Ukrainian Relations Peace Efforts Four-Year-Old War Deteriorating Relations

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