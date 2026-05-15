US-China Summit: Xi and Trump Seek Stability Amid Lingering Tensions

During a landmark state visit, China's Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump emphasized trade and strategic stability, though key issues like Taiwan, technology, and economic deals remain unresolved.

China's president, Xi Jinping , hosted US president Donald Trump for a historic two-day visit to Beijing, culminating in high-level diplomatic discussions in the exclusive Zhongnanhai Garden, a normally off-limits space reserved for Communist Party leadership.

During their summit, Xi praised the visit as a 'landmark event' that had yielded many important outcomes, including the establishment of a 'constructive strategic stable relationship' between the two nations. Trump, visibly charmed by Xi’s hospitality, called the meeting a momentous occasion, praising the Chinese leader’s demeanor and physical stature, while sidestepping diplomatic formalities in favor of direct, business-focused dialogue.

However, despite the ceremonial grandeur, tangible deals emerged in limited numbers. While China agreed to purchase 200 new Boeing aircraft—a figure far below the 500 initially floated by the US—economic stability loomed as a key takeaway from the visit, particularly after previous skirmishes over tariffs and rare earth mineral trade restrictions. The two nations reaffirmed mutual interests in stabilizing trade ties, with Beijing promising improved market access for US firms and Washington softening tariffs on some lower-value Chinese goods.

Yet, beneath the surface, the foundational tensions over technology and geopolitics remained unresolved. The US still maintains a lead in advanced semiconductor technology crucial for AI development, wielding export controls to hinder China’s technological rise.

Meanwhile, China adapts by refining less sophisticated AI models, narrowing the performance gap with US competitors. The strategic importance of Taiwan further dominated discussions, with Xi reaffirming Beijing’s stance that the self-governing island is an indispensable part of China and posing a potential flashpoint in Sino-US relations. Xi urged Trump to reject arms sales to Taiwan and to formally oppose its potential independence—positions diverging sharply from Washington’s strategic ambiguity.

While Trump signaled restraint, warning against provocations that could escalate tensions, his administration’s reliance on Taiwan’s dominant semiconductor firm TSMC highlighted the island’s outsized role in global geopolitics and the high-stakes contest between superpowers over technology and sovereignty





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