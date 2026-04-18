US Deportation Flights Refuel in Ireland, Raising Human Rights Concerns

The United States is increasingly utilizing Shannon Airport in Ireland as a refueling stop for aircraft involved in deporting migrants to countries where they have no ties, sparking strong criticism from human rights organizations. These operations, which see individuals sent to various destinations including Costa Rica and Kenya, are being conducted under agreements that critics argue flout international law and enable "deals with dictators." Amnesty International and Human Rights First are urging the Irish government to cease its involvement in these controversial removal flights.

Washington's strategy to expedite deportations now frequently involves sending individuals to nations with whom they have no established connections. Shannon Airport , located in Co Clare, Ireland , has become a regular stopover for aircraft engaged in these removal operations.

According to Costa Rica’s General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners (DGME), a recent arrival included an Irish national, accompanied by individuals from Brazil, Romania, Uzbekistan, China, Azerbaijan, India, Belarus, and Vietnam.

Upon arrival, deportees undergo immigration control and receive essential primary care, which involves explanations of the process through translators and health verification with the Red Cross, as stated by the DGME in a Spanish-language release.

The Irish deportee is slated to receive assistance for repatriation to Ireland through a program managed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). Alternatively, he retains the option to apply for residency in Costa Rica on humanitarian grounds.

This marks the second group of foreign nationals to be deported to Costa Rica from the US under an accord sanctioned by President Rodrigo Chaves last month. This controversial arrangement, met with significant opposition from human rights advocates, is projected to result in the deportation of up to 25 individuals to Costa Rica weekly.

Concurrently, the United States continues to leverage Shannon Airport for its deportation activities. Just recently, a smaller US aircraft operated by Journey Air, under lease to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), made a refueling stop at Shannon en route to Nairobi, Kenya, while deporting migrants.

In response, Amnesty International and Human Rights First jointly penned a letter to the Irish Government, imploring them to discontinue the use of Shannon Airport as a transit point for 'unlawful removal flights' conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

These flights have historically transported individuals to destinations such as South Sudan, Eswatini, Rwanda, and Israel, including instances of third-country removals where individuals are forcibly relocated to countries where they have no familial or community ties, as highlighted by Human Rights First.

The organizations have accused the US government of disregarding international legal frameworks and engaging in 'deals with dictators.'

Stephen Bowen, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, emphasized the Irish government's sovereign authority over its airspace and territory, stating, 'The Irish Government decides how its sovereign airspace and territory is used by other states.' He strongly asserted, 'It must play no role whatsoever in the United States’ inhuman, cruel and extreme mass immigration detention and removal machine.'

The widening scope of these US-led deportation operations, utilizing third-country transit points and raising profound ethical and legal questions, places a spotlight on Ireland's complicity in facilitating these actions





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