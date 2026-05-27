US-Iran Negotiations Over Strait of Hormuz and Blockade Reported Amid Denials and Ongoing Strikes

Reports surfaced of a potential US-Iran deal to end the naval blockade and restore the Strait of Hormuz, but the White House denies any such agreement while military strikes continue, highlighting fragile negotiations over the strategic waterway and nuclear issues.

Negotiations are reportedly underway between the United States and Iran to resolve the conflict that has severely disrupted global energy markets through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian state television, an unofficial draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been circulated that would see the US end its naval blockade of Iranian shipping and withdraw forces from the region, potentially returning the strategic waterway to pre-war operational levels within a month. The reported framework envisions the strait managed by Iran in cooperation with Oman, with military vessels excluded from the transit lanes.

However, the White House has categorically denied the report, calling it a "complete fabrication" in a statement. Iran's government has not officially commented on the specifics, and both sides have yet to finalize any agreement. The conflict, which began on February 28th, has caused an unprecedented oil supply shock, resulting in higher fuel, fertilizer, and food costs globally, and has proven deeply unpopular domestically for US President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections.

Key sticking points remain the dismantling of Iran's nuclear program and the detailed management of the waterway, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas once flowed. The US military maintains approximately 15,000 troops enforcing the blockade, with additional forces across the region. Despite ongoing talks, the US conducted defensive strikes in Iran's Hormozgan province, which Iran's foreign ministry condemned as a violation of a fragile ceasefire.

Iranian officials stress that no steps will be taken without "tangible verification" and that nothing is agreed until all issues are settled





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US-Iran Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Naval Blockade MOU Nuclear Program Oil Supply Trump Administration Ceasefire Violation Hormozgan Strikes Energy Markets

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