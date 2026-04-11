US-Iran Peace Talks Begin in Pakistan Amidst Fragile Ceasefire and Regional Tensions

High-level discussions between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, have started in Peshawar. The talks aim to solidify a ceasefire and negotiate a lasting peace agreement, despite ongoing regional tensions and economic concerns.

High-stakes peace talks between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan , commenced on Saturday in Peshawar, aiming to solidify a fragile ceasefire and navigate toward a lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict. The discussions, the first formal meeting since the war's commencement over a month prior, involve key figures including US Vice President JD Vance, Pakistan i Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf.

An official source indicated that the talks were underway and progressing well, though the precise location of the participants remained undisclosed. The meeting's importance is underscored by the potential to end the conflict and address critical economic and strategic concerns, particularly those associated with the Strait of Hormuz. China’s role is significant. President of the United States claimed that the US has begun clearing mines in the strait of Hormuz “as a favor to countries all over the world” and also claimed that Iran’s minelaying ships “are also lying at the bottom of the sea”. Before the talks, Iran’s first vice-president, Mohammad Reza Aref, warned that if Israeli interests are prioritised in today’s talks in Islamabad “there will be no deal” and “the world will face greater costs”.\The negotiations are taking place amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions, as the conflict has significantly impacted the global economy. The Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a surge in oil prices, negatively affecting stock markets worldwide. The spot price of Brent crude has increased by over 30 percent since the war's start, while the waterway's closure has reduced maritime traffic considerably. This strategic chokepoint has been a key factor in the war. Simultaneously, there are concerns about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which threatens to undermine the overall peace process. The Lebanese health ministry reported significant casualties from Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon, highlighting the complexities and challenges in the region. The Israeli insistence that the ceasefire in Iran does not include a pause in its fighting with Hizbullah has threatened to sink the deal.\Preparations for the talks included strict security measures in Islamabad, with roads sealed off and residents advised to remain indoors. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the critical stage of the conflict, as the parties seek to transition from a temporary pause to a more enduring settlement. Before his departure, US Vice President Vance expressed cautious optimism regarding the negotiations, while also signaling a firm stance against any attempts at manipulation. The negotiations between Israel and Lebanon were expected to begin on Tuesday in the US capital, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun’s office said on Friday. Beirut is keen to hold direct talks to end the war between Israel and Hizbullah, but under a ceasefire similar to the one with Iran





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