US-Iran Talks in Islamabad Fail to Produce Agreement, Vice President Cites Nuclear Stance

High-level talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, have concluded without a deal, with US Vice President JD Vance citing Iran's refusal to accept American terms regarding its nuclear program as the primary obstacle. The talks, the first direct US-Iranian meeting in over a decade, aimed to address key issues including the nuclear program, the release of frozen assets, and regional ceasefire. Pakistani mediators have urged both sides to maintain the fragile ceasefire.

United States Vice President JD Vance addressed the media following intensive talks in Islamabad, Pakistan , with representatives from Iran, expressing disappointment over the failure to reach an agreement. Vance highlighted key shortcomings in the negotiations, specifically emphasizing Iran's unwillingness to accept American terms regarding its nuclear program .

He stated that the US had clearly outlined its 'red lines,' which included a firm commitment from Iran to not pursue nuclear weapons and to refrain from acquiring the necessary tools to develop them. Vance underscored that the absence of an agreement was more detrimental to Iran than to the United States, stressing the importance of this commitment for global security and stability. The talks represented the first direct US-Iranian dialogue in over a decade and the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, making the outcome critical in determining the fate of the fragile two-week ceasefire initially agreed upon by the US, Iran, and Israel, as well as the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.\Despite the impasse, both sides offered contrasting perspectives on the talks' failure. Iran's foreign ministry downplayed the significance of the breakdown, stating that it was unrealistic to expect a deal to be reached within a single session. A ministry spokesperson emphasized the continuation of contacts with Pakistan and other regional allies. Conversely, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency blamed 'excessive' US demands for hindering progress. Pakistani mediators, crucial in facilitating the talks, urged both parties to maintain the ceasefire, recognizing its importance in preventing further escalation of the ongoing conflict. The negotiations, facilitated by Pakistan, were held amidst tight security in Islamabad, with the city being placed under lockdown and thousands of paramilitary personnel and army troops deployed on the streets. The talks also saw Iranian delegates dressed in black in mourning for late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war, further illustrating the complexities and sensitivity surrounding the discussions. The discussions were intense, with mood swings and fluctuating tensions between both sides, according to a Pakistani source. The ultimate outcome of these talks could determine the future of the fragile ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.\The talks in Islamabad focused on resolving several key issues, including Iran's nuclear program, the release of frozen assets, and regional ceasefire. The US insisted on a verifiable commitment from Iran to halt its nuclear ambitions, a demand that proved to be a major obstacle. Iran, on the other hand, reportedly sought the release of frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, as well as control of the Strait of Hormuz, payment of war reparations, and a comprehensive ceasefire across the region, including Lebanon. The talks also involved discussions on the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies, with its closure having significant implications for global oil prices. The US military, while the talks were underway, announced its readiness to clear the Strait of Hormuz, while Iranian state media denied the passage of US ships through it. The failure to reach an agreement leaves the future uncertain, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation and its impact on the region and the global economy. The conflict, which has been ongoing, has already resulted in soaring global oil prices and thousands of casualties, highlighting the urgent need for a peaceful resolution





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