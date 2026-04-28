US Justice Department indicts former FBI director Comey over Instagram post allegedly threatening President Trump

The US Department of Justice has charged former FBI Director James Comey with threatening the life of President Donald Trump and transmitting a threat across state lines. The charges relate to a May Instagram post where Comey arranged shotgun shells to display the numbers 86 and 47, which prosecutors interpreted as a threat to violently remove Trump from power. The indictment represents a renewed push by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to target perceived political enemies of the president.

The United States Department of Justice, under the leadership of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, has brought criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey, alleging he threatened the life of President Donald Trump.

The indictment, filed in the federal court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, specifically accuses Comey of transmitting a threat across state lines. The charges stem from an Instagram post Comey published in May while vacationing in North Carolina. The post featured an arrangement of shotgun shells that formed the numbers 86 and 47. In American vernacular, the number 86 can be used as a verb meaning to eject someone forcefully, often from a bar or establishment.

The number 47, according to prosecutors, was interpreted as a coded reference to Donald Trump, who became the 47th President of the United States. Trump and his political allies immediately seized on the post, claiming it represented a veiled threat to violently remove the president from power. Comey deleted the post shortly after it attracted widespread controversy and public backlash. At the time, he stated, I didn’t realise some folks associate those numbers with violence.

It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down. Following the post, federal officials investigated Comey but initially declined to file charges. The current indictment marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s legal campaign against perceived political adversaries. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who assumed the top post in April, has moved rapidly to fulfill Trump’s demands for aggressive criminal prosecution of those seen as enemies of the president.

Blanche’s predecessor, Pam Bondi, was ousted in part due to her failure to act swiftly enough on such cases. Since taking office, Blanche has overseen a series of controversial legal actions, including criminal charges against the Southern Poverty Law Centre, a report alleging misconduct in prior prosecutions of anti-abortion activists, and the indictment of a former National Institutes of Health official for allegedly concealing records related to COVID-19 pandemic research.

Trump has harbored a long-standing grudge against Comey, dating back to Comey’s role overseeing the FBI investigation into alleged ties between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian officials. This is not the first time the Justice Department has pursued legal action against Comey. In September, the department charged him with lying to Congress about authorizing disclosures to the news media regarding FBI investigations.

A federal judge dismissed that case after finding that the prosecutor who secured the indictment was not lawfully appointed. The Justice Department is currently appealing that ruling. The earlier case also encountered significant legal hurdles. A federal judge found that lead prosecutor Lindsey Halligan may have committed serious legal errors before the grand jury that approved the indictment.

Another judge later blocked the department from using crucial evidence, ruling that prosecutors violated constitutional protections against unlawful searches and seizures. The latest indictment is expected to face vigorous legal challenges, particularly on First Amendment grounds. The First Amendment to the US Constitution provides robust protections for political speech, even statements that some may find offensive or threatening. Legal experts anticipate that Comey’s defense will argue that his Instagram post was a political statement, not a credible threat.

The case raises important questions about the boundaries of free speech and the potential for criminal prosecution of political opponents. Meanwhile, the first group of migrants deported from the United States has arrived in Costa Rica, as the administration continues its aggressive immigration enforcement policies. In other news, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel defended a joke about Melania Trump being a widow after the Trump family called for his firing.

Congressman Richard Neal, a key ally of Ireland who previously objected to the last British monarch’s address to Congress, has indicated he will not oppose the current visit. Rental reform confusion is reportedly causing landlords to wrongly evict tenants, according to a tenants’ support charity. And four individuals have been arrested in connection with a house fire in Edenderry that tragically killed Tadhg Farrell, aged 4, and Mary Holt, aged 60.

The Comey indictment represents a pivotal moment in the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to use the Justice Department as a tool against political rivals. Critics argue that the charges are retaliatory and an abuse of prosecutorial power, while supporters maintain that no one, including former high-ranking officials, is above the law.

The case is likely to further polarize an already deeply divided nation, as legal battles over the scope of presidential power and the independence of the justice system continue to unfold. Comey’s lawyer declined to comment on Tuesday, leaving the former FBI director’s legal strategy unclear. As the proceedings move forward, all eyes will be on the federal court in North Carolina to see how this politically charged case is adjudicated





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James Comey Indictment Trump Threat Charges Instagram Post Threat Department Of Justice Political Prosecution First Amendment Free Speech

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