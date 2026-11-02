US Midterm Election Results: Key States and Voting Timelines

Track the US midterm election results as states close polls at different times. Florida and North Carolina report quickly, while Pennsylvania and Wisconsin delay counts due to postal ballots.

The United States midterm elections are underway with a complex timeline that varies significantly by region. Ireland is five hours ahead of the east coast, meaning the first polls close at 11pm Irish time. This early closure represents only the beginning of a prolonged counting process across the nation.

Early Closing States Set Initial Trends

Indiana and Kentucky close their polls first at 11pm. The Cook Report rates Kentucky's 6th district as a toss-up open seat, serving as an early indicator for potential Democratic gains. Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and most of Florida follow at midnight. Virginia's 2nd district is the first genuine swing seat to report, making the margin of victory critical alongside the winner announcement.

Also read GAA Final Results: Sarsfields, Fr Caseys, and Dunloy Claim Titles

South Carolina counts votes rapidly. Darline Graham succeeded her late brother Lindsey in the Senate and faces Democrat Annie Andrews. A New York Times/Siena poll shows them level. In Georgia, Jon Ossoff leads Republican Mike Collins consistently. The open governor's race between Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms remains tight. Florida delays statewide figures until the Panhandle closes at 1am but reports quickly thereafter.

Pennsylvania And Wisconsin Delay Full Counts

Ohio and North Carolina close at 12.30am. Sherrod Brown attempts a comeback against Jon Husted, who filled JD Vance's former seat. Polls give Brown a three to five point lead. Amy Acton leads Vivek Ramaswamy by seven points for governor. North Carolina reports early votes first, showing Democrat Roy Cooper with a double-digit lead over Michael Whatley.

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Pennsylvania and Wisconsin cannot process all postal ballots until polling day ends. California accepts postal ballots arriving up to a week late. A candidate leading at 2am may trail by breakfast. This shift is normal procedure rather than a sign of irregularity. If Democrats run ahead in Virginia, South Carolina, and Ohio before 1am, Republicans face difficult odds.

Late Counting States Impact Final Outcomes

The biggest wave of closures arrives at 1am, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maine, Texas, Kansas, New Hampshire, and the Florida Panhandle. Ken Paxton faces James Talarico in Texas, where no Democrat has won statewide since 1994. Polls show the race tied or Talarico narrowly ahead. Kansas last elected a Democratic senator in 1932. Roger Marshall faces Adam Hamilton, who leads narrowly.

In Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed leads Mike Rogers for the open Democratic seat. Haley Stevens endorsed Rogers despite losing the primary. Detroit expects to report 95 percent of ballots overnight, aiming to finish by 9am Irish time. Maine's Susan Collins trails Troy Jackson, though past polls were inaccurate. Chris Pappas leads John Sununu by five to eight points in New Hampshire.

Arizona Iowa And Nevada Shape Senate Control

Arizona, Iowa, Wisconsin, Colorado, and New York close at 2am. Ashley Hinson holds a narrow poll lead over Josh Turek in Iowa. The Wisconsin governor's race between Tom Tiffany and David Crowley is a toss-up. Nevada features the closest governor's race in the country at 3am. Joe Lombardo faces Aaron Ford.

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California, Oregon, and Washington close at 4am. Counties have 13 days to report most ballots. Analysts say this routinely leaves House seats uncalled. If the House is close, control may not be clear for a week or more. The US Senate may depend on Maine and Alaska, where ranked choice voting slows results. Definitive outcomes might take days or weeks.

Alaska Race Faces Legal And Logistical Challenges

Alaska presents unique complications at 5am. Republican Dan Sullivan faces Democrat Mary Peltola and an unaffiliated candidate named Dan J Sullivan. The US Justice Department sued to block certification if the incumbent loses, but a judge dismissed the suit on Sunday. If the race is tight, it could run for weeks.