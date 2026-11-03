US Midterm Elections: Democrats Target Congress to Check Trump Power

Voters decide control of Congress in midterms that serve as a referendum on Donald Trump. Democrats aim to curb his agenda while Republicans defend their record against voter fraud claims.

Americans are casting their ballots in midterm elections widely viewed as a critical referendum on Donald Trump's second presidency. The outcome will determine whether the Republican Party retains control of Congress or if the Democratic opposition gains the leverage needed to rein in the White House agenda.

The stakes involve the fundamental balance of power in the federal government. Control of the legislative branch dictates how easily the president can advance policy initiatives or face obstruction. With Ireland five hours ahead of the US east coast, the first polling stations are scheduled to close at 11pm local Irish time on election day.

Also read Democrats Lead in Key Senate Races as Trump's Approval Hits Historic Low

Congressional Structure and Key Races

The United States Congress is bicameral, consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate, each holding distinct constitutional powers. The House of Representatives comprises 435 voting seats, with each district representing a roughly equal population. These seats face elections every two years, making the entire chamber up for grabs in this cycle.

The House holds exclusive powers including the initiation of revenue bills, the ability to impeach federal officials, and the authority to elect the president in the event of an electoral college tie. Winning the chamber requires securing a majority of these 435 seats to drive the legislative schedule.

The Senate consists of 100 members serving six-year terms, with one-third of seats contested in each two-year cycle. Each state is represented by two senators regardless of population size. The Senate plays a vital role in confirming senior presidential appointments, including Supreme Court justices, and approving treaties.

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Special elections are underway in Florida and Ohio for Senate seats previously held by Marco Rubio and JD Vance. Both resigned to join the executive branch following the 2024 presidential election, necessitating new voters to fill the vacancies before the regular term concludes.

Voter Priorities and Economic Concerns

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between Thursday and yesterday reveals that the rising cost of living is the dominant concern for voters. Forty-eight percent of registered voters cited economic pressures as the top issue influencing their decision, overshadowing other political factors.

Only 26 percent of respondents prioritized democratic norms, while 13 percent pointed to immigration policy as their primary voting consideration. Economic anxiety is compounded by a surge in US fuel prices since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran in February, directly impacting household budgets across the nation.

Donald Trump has urged supporters to view their ballots as a vote on his leadership, aiming to energize the Republican base. The poll indicates that 48 percent of voters who planned to or already had voted viewed their participation as a vote against Trump, compared to 25 percent who supported him.

Trump has justified military actions in the region, arguing that war was necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. This geopolitical stance remains a polarizing factor for the electorate as they weigh foreign policy decisions against domestic economic stability.

Legal Challenges and Voting Methods

The US Department of Justice in California has charged six additional individuals with alleged voter fraud crimes. This action represents an escalation of the administration's campaign focused on election integrity, targeting practices that officials claim undermine the voting process.

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However, the Supreme Court has ruled against efforts by the Justice Department to force California election officials to segregate ballots from individuals claimed to be non-citizens. This judicial decision prevents the exclusion of certain ballots from being counted, limiting the scope of the federal challenge.

Voting mechanisms vary significantly across the United States. Most states use a first-past-the-post system where the candidate with the most votes wins. In contrast, Georgia and Louisiana require a winning candidate to secure 50 percent of the vote; if this threshold is not met, a runoff election occurs between the top two candidates.

Maine and Alaska have adopted ranked-choice voting systems for congressional elections, allowing voters to rank candidates by preference rather than selecting a single option. This method aims to ensure that winners have broader support among the electorate.

Governorships and Executive Power

US voters are also electing governors who lead the executive branch in every state. These officials are responsible for implementing state laws and possess powers including executive orders, budget proposals, and legislative vetoes. The governorship is a key battleground for controlling state-level policy.

Most governors serve four-year terms, but Vermont and New Hampshire are exceptions with two-year tenures. The outcome of these races will influence state-level responses to federal policies and local economic conditions in the coming years.

The party holding the White House typically loses congressional seats during midterm elections. Democrats are banking on President Trump's declining popularity to exploit this historical trend and gain control of one or both chambers of Congress.

This election serves as a check on executive authority. A Democratic victory in the House or Senate would likely obstruct Trump's legislative agenda and increase scrutiny on his administration's policies. Conversely, a Republican retention of power would provide him with greater freedom to implement his platform.