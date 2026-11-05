US Midterms: Rightwing Populism Suffers Global Electoral Defeats

Democratic control of Congress signals a crisis for populist movements as inflation and corruption allegations drive voters away from rightwing leaders in the US and abroad.

Rightwing populist movements suffered a series of significant electoral defeats in April and November, marking a turbulent period for leaders who have championed anti-establishment platforms. The wave of setbacks culminated on Tuesday when the US Democratic Party won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. This total loss of legislative power represents the latest milestone in what can be characterized as a difficult year for populist politics across the globe.

Global Populist Leaders Face Rejection

Donald Trump lost his majority in both the House and Senate to Democrats in the November midterm elections. This defeat follows a string of electoral failures for prominent rightwing figures earlier in the year. Viktor Orbán lost power in Hungary in April, while Giorgia Meloni misjudged a major referendum in Italy just before the midterm cycle began. Aleksandar Vučić and Flavio Bolsonaro also failed in presidential elections in Serbia and Brazil, respectively, earlier this year.

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Electoral momentum in the United Kingdom has similarly shifted away from populist factions. Nigel Farage's Reform UK party polled at thirty-one percent in 2025, a notable achievement in a fragmented political landscape. However, the party has since lost ten percentage points in recent polling, indicating a rapid erosion of support among voters who had previously aligned with their platform.

Inflation Exposes Economic Contradictions

The economic policy failures of Donald Trump and his international allies have been central to their recent losses. Populism traditionally relies on strong economic messaging, yet Trump's approach has become indistinguishable from traditional laissez-faire Republican policies, aside from his preference for tariffs and efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. When consumer sentiment was high, these policy nuances did not matter. Rising inflation, however, transformed these omissions into major electoral liabilities.

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Voters increasingly cited concerns about corruption and self-dealing as primary reasons for rejecting Republican candidates. Nearly half of 2024 Republican voters, including independents, identified White House conflicts of interest as a decisive issue. The personal wealth accumulated by Trump and his associates during this period of high inflation undermined their populist appeal.

Trump and his associates made over one billion dollars in pre-tax profits in the past year. Much of this wealth was generated through the digital currency sector. While voters may have overlooked perceived self-enrichment when inflation was low, viewing it as part of a movement's charm, rising prices made these disparities a fatal distraction for the campaign.

Corruption Allegations Weaken Global Base

International populist leaders face similar scrutiny regarding their financial conduct and conflicts of interest. Nigel Farage is currently under investigation for an undeclared gift worth five million pounds. This sum represents a living wage even in London and highlights the potential ethical violations that are damaging his political standing.

Other global figures are also grappling with legal and ethical challenges. Flavio Bolsonaro is facing a money laundering probe. Viktor Orbán continues to face allegations of crony capitalism. These issues suggest a blind spot among rightwing populists regarding the resentment these practices cause, particularly during periods of economic hardship.

Even the left has not been entirely immune to such criticisms, but the right appears particularly vulnerable to accusations of hypocrisy. The term populist may no longer adequately describe leaders who seem to benefit disproportionately from the very systems they claim to oppose. The combination of privilege, deregulation, and rising consumer prices has made these leaders appear out of touch with the average citizen.

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Future of the Movement Depends on New Leadership

The American populist movement faces a critical juncture regarding its future direction and leadership. Donald Trump, in his ninth decade and second term, has struggled to balance the movement's conflicting ideals. The movement includes both paternalistic government advocates and tech libertarianism, creating internal contradictions that are becoming untenable.

Steve Bannon remains an economic populist and an AI skeptic, although he has not held office for nearly a decade. JD Vance appears to understand the need for Republicans to recover the working-class spirit of 2016. The question remains whether he can effectively communicate with voters beyond online echo chambers.

The success of other populist movements often depends on their distance from governing responsibility. Leaders who have never held office, such as those polling well in France and Germany, avoid the baggage of past administrative failures. In contrast, Trump, Farage, and Bolsonaro are all tied to previous governance attempts or scandals.

Donald Trump began a class war against elites a decade ago but has not consistently delivered on that promise. The midterm results indicate that with more economic intervention or less perceived self-enrichment, the outcome might have been a mere defeat rather than total humiliation. The Democratic victory signals a broader dissatisfaction with the current populist trajectory.