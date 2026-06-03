US President Trump Expresses Optimism on Iran Peace Deal Amid Ongoing Tensions

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the US reaching an interim peace deal with Iran despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The development came as oil prices surged for a third consecutive day, with Brent crude rising towards $97 a barrel. Analysts believe that the gap between the US and Iran suggests that any deal leading to normalization in flows is still some way off.

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about the US reaching an interim peace deal with Iran despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The development came as oil prices surged for a third consecutive day, with Brent crude rising towards $97 a barrel.

The increase in oil prices was attributed to pessimism over the prospects of a US-Iran peace deal and fresh fighting in the region. US forces intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles and drones aimed at neighboring countries and struck a command center in Iran in response. The move was seen as a response to Trump's statement that the US can reach an interim peace deal with Tehran soon.

However, Iranian state media reported that discussions with Washington had been suspended over the fighting in Lebanon. The lack of clarity over the potential extension of the current ceasefire and the future of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz has buffeted oil prices. The delay in a resolution is raising concerns that the world will need to tap crude inventories further as it waits for Persian Gulf exports to fully resume.

Analysts believe that the gap between the US and Iran suggests that any deal leading to normalization in flows is still some way off. The risks are skewed to the upside, particularly as the world approaches the third quarter, a period of seasonally stronger demand. Iran fired ballistic missiles at Kuwait and Bahrain, which broke apart en route or were downed by air defenses. American forces also conducted strikes on the Islamic Republic's Qeshm Island.

Trump wants Iran to put specific nuclear concessions in writing as part of a preliminary agreement to end the war. Tehran had earlier given verbal assurances that it would agree to certain terms related to its nuclear program. Price volatility has forced dealers to scale back their risk exposure, pushing open interest in global benchmark Brent to the lowest since August.

Clients are tired, and positioning in oil markets is significantly more limited, according to Goldman Sachs Group co-head of global commodities research Daan Struyven. Meanwhile, an industry report showed that crude stockpiles fell 6.8 million barrels last week, which would be the sixth straight drawdown if confirmed by official data due later Wednesday





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US-Iran Peace Deal Oil Prices Middle East Tensions Donald Trump Iranian Ballistic Missiles Crude Stockpiles Oil Market Volatility

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