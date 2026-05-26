US Shows Little Interest in Quad Group Amid Shift in Strategic Focus

The US president has shown little interest in the Quad group, comprising the United States, India , Japan and Australia , despite the group remaining a cornerstone of US efforts to counter China .

The Quad has struggled to deliver since its inception in 2007, with the US, India and Japan meeting more frequently than the original four countries. The group's lack of progress was reinforced by Trump's poor attendance record and lack of mentions in his latest National Defence Strategy. The group's focus has shifted from providing humanitarian and disaster aid to building infrastructure and public goods such as clean energy and vaccines.

However, despite years of discussions, no infrastructure has been built and a clean hydrogen project has stalled. The US has turned its focus to other regions, such as the First Island Chain, and a new grouping known as the Squad has emerged, focusing on hard security and removed China as a threat. This has given India pause and reinforced its commitment to a policy of multi-alignment





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