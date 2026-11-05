US Stocks Lose $3.2 Trillion Amid AI Sell-Off After Midterm Shift

US equities suffered a historic $3.2 trillion wipeout as investors dumped AI stocks following Democratic midterm victories that sparked fears of regulatory slowdowns and data center bans.

The United States stock market experienced a catastrophic $3.2 trillion decline during a single day of chaotic trading, marking one of the most significant value wipeouts since the turn of the millennium. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index plunged 6.4 per cent as investors rapidly liquidated positions linked to artificial intelligence following a sweeping midterm election victory for Democrats. This massive sell-off occurred on Thursday and was driven by fears that the new political landscape in Washington would slow the massive spending boom that has previously propelled Wall Street to record highs. The broad S&P 1500 Composite index saw its market value drop dramatically as the rout spread beyond just technology stocks into the broader general market.

Core Market Mechanisms Drive Massive Losses

The S&P 500 benchmark lost 4.4 per cent, representing its worst session performance since April 2025. This sharp decline indicated that the selling pressure was not isolated to high-flying tech firms but was affecting the entire US equity landscape. Market analysts described the movement as a swift de-grossing event, where fast-money investors aggressively cut their largest positions to reduce exposure to potential political risk. One hedge fund portfolio manager noted that the move appeared to be a defensive reaction to the speed of the market shift. Another hedge fund executive observed that investors are increasingly worried about the swift pace of the decline, with many choosing to hide in cash rather than engage in bargain hunting at these new, lower price levels.

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Political Shifts Fuel Fears Of Regulatory Action

The primary trigger for the market turmoil was the stunning Democratic victory over Donald Trump's Republican party in Tuesday's midterms. Investors are now concerned that newly elected politicians, who campaigned against the rapid expansion of data centers, will hit the brakes on AI infrastructure development. This political change has upended Wall Street's long-standing expectations for vast capital expenditure on chips, servers, and facilities. Adam Crisafulli, president of market research group Vital Knowledge, stated that market participants are throwing in the towel and indiscriminately liquidating assets. Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Swiss private bank SYZ Group, explained that with the blue wave, investors fear that the peak of the AI spending boom is behind us.

Tech Giants and Specific Stocks Take Heavy Hits

Selling in the technology sector was brutal, with Nvidia, the chipmaker most closely associated with the AI surge, tumbling 9.3 per cent. This drop pushed the company's market value down by more than $400 billion. Other major chipmakers faced equally severe declines, with Qualcomm dropping 9.5 per cent, Broadcom falling 10 per cent, and Micron shedding 17 per cent of its value. Elon Musk's companies also endured another bad day, with Tesla falling 10.8 per cent and SpaceX down 9.1 per cent. These losses added to the previous day's drops, continuing a trend that was already evident when Democrats won the governorship in Texas, a state where both of Musk's companies are based.

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Specific Policy Threats Impact Investor Sentiment

Concrete policy proposals from incoming Democratic officials have exacerbated investor anxiety about the future of the AI industry. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan, has called for a full-on pause in frontier technology development, arguing that the pace of technological advancement is outpacing safety measures. Incoming South Carolina senator Annie Andrews proposed a two-year ban on new data center construction to prevent communities from getting steamrollered by powerful corporations. Vincent Mortier, investment chief of Amundi, noted that the initial honeymoon gains for US stocks had been very shortlived. He emphasized that the tech repricing was harsh and quick as fundamental questions resurface under the microscope of the new political US picture.

Real-World Impact On Markets And Future Outlook

The immediate real-world impact has been a liquidity crunch where traditional bargain hunters are absent, leaving the market vulnerable to further volatility. The fear that data center backlash and new regulation will curb the AI infrastructure boom is directly challenging the valuations that have powered stocks to record highs this year. As the dust settles on the midterms, the market is adjusting to a new reality where political risk is a dominant factor in asset pricing. The sharp correction suggests that investors are re-evaluating the sustainability of AI spending in the face of potential legislative hurdles. The coming weeks will likely see continued scrutiny of tech valuations as the implications of the new Congress become clearer.