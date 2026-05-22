US Troop Reduction in Europe: Implications for Vilseck and Warsaw

The text discusses the potential US troop reduction in Europe, its impact on Vilseck and Warsaw, and the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the announcement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with Poland 's foreign minister Radosaw Sikorski at the Nato foreign ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Friday. The Hotel Angerer in Vilseck, near Nuremberg, opened its doors in 1557 and has seen out plagues, the Thirty Years’ War pillaging – but may not survive.

That, at least, is the worry of Sabine Kederer, who has kept the family-owned hotel running in the 14th generation thanks toBut not for much longer, if the Trump administration follows through on its plans to shrink its strategic footprint in Europe. Vilseck got a first taste of what’s to come with surprise news of the departure of 5,000 US soldiers, one third of the total, from the nearby base that has been a US defence linchpin in Europe since 1949.

Her fears of a transatlantic split, tempered by a pragmatic survival instinct, echo the soundbites of Europe’s Nato foreign ministers on Friday, gathered in Sweden ostensibly to plan the upcoming alliance summit in Ankara. Nerves in the alliance were already strained by January’s Greenland crisis and the more recent row over joining the US-Israeli war against Iran. But Friday’s session zeroed in on the future scale of US ‘crisis-ready’ resources in Europe.

In advance of the meeting, unnamed Pentagon officials told Reuters the Trump administration would scale down these resources ‘significantly’ as part of a long-running demand that European countries do more for their continent’s security. Whatever the plan is, though, US secretary of state Marco Rubio was not telling anyone in Helsingborg.

‘This is highly classified, because we don’t want to make anyone any wiser,’ he told journalists in Helsingborg. Pressed for more detail, he said there was a ‘broad recognition there are going to be eventually less US troops in Europe than there has historically been for a variety of reasons. ’ From their parting words, Rubio’s Nato foreign minister counterparts sounded as puzzled as the assembled journalists.

‘It is confusing indeed and not always easy to navigate,’ said Maria Malmer Stenergard, Sweden’s foreign minister, to reporters. Latvian foreign minister Baiba Braze insisted that, while the US was reconsidering its European strategy, ‘there is no change of posture, for now. ’ Few are more confused by Washington than Warsaw. For years, successive Polish governments have pressed for a permanent US base in their country.

The current US administration, senior Polish officials complain, is running hot and cold. In total around 10,000 US troops are stationed in Poland, most on rotational deployments lasting several months. But Warsaw was caught off-guard when the Pentagon halted a routine, nine-month deployment of 4,000 US troops to Poland, reducing US combat troop numbers in Europe to 2021 levels, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Then, in a U-turn, US president Donald Trump announced on Thursday that, rather than a 4,000 troop reduction, Poland would soon welcome a 5,000 deployment. Some attendees took comfort from the vague timelines, contradictory messaging and, above all, a US undertaking to maintain its nuclear deterrent for Nato members. Nato allies – and Vilseck – wait to see what is coming, while Rubio’s talk of change ‘over time’ caused considerable eye-rolling in Berlin.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz noted recently how first-term Trump troop reduction promises never came to fruition, while some of the latest reductions involve a second long-range battalion that had yet to be deployed to Europe. In Helsingborg, Nato secretary general Mark Rutte remained unruffled. The US plan – whatever it is – was ‘to be expected’, he said, as part of a wider pivot to ‘end the over-reliance’ on the US for alliance defence.

‘I think it’s only right it happens,’ said Rutte to reporters. When one asked him if Europe was in a position to defend itself, the Dutch politician said: ‘Dream on. ’ Even without detail, the US announcement came at the end of a nervous week for Europe. On Wednesday, residents of Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, were told to take shelter after air raid alarms were triggered by drone activity near the border with Belarus.

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, US secretary of state Marco Rubio and others pose for a photo at the foreign ministers’ meeting in Helsingborg, Swede





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US Troop Reduction In Europe Hotel Angerer In Vilseck Sabine Kederer Vilseck Base Nato Foreign Ministers' Meeting Radosaw Sikorski Poland Trump Administration Pentagon Reuters Greenland Crisis Joining The US-Israeli War Against Iran Crisis-Ready Resources Europe's Security Over-Reliance On The US End The Over-Reliance Lithuania's Capital Vilnius Drone Activity Near The Border With Belarus

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