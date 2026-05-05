US Warns Iran of ‘Overwhelming Firepower’ if Shipping is Attacked

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warns Iran that attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a forceful response, while maintaining the current ceasefire is intact. The US has launched 'Project Freedom', a naval escort operation, amid escalating tensions and Iranian attacks on US ships and the UAE.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a stern warning to Iran on Tuesday, stating that while the current four-week-old ceasefire remains intact, any attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with overwhelming military force.

This statement came during a press briefing at the Pentagon, alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, and followed the commencement of “Project Freedom,” a US naval escort operation designed to ensure the safe passage of ships through the critical waterway. The situation remains highly volatile, with the Middle East bracing for a potential escalation to full-scale war, particularly after Iran launched missile attacks against US ships and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday.

The UAE’s defence ministry reported further Iranian attacks on Tuesday, emphasizing the direct threat to the nation’s security and asserting its right to respond. Hegseth clarified that the operation to counter Iran’s blockade of the shipping channel is distinct from the broader conflict with Tehran, but underscored that American forces are prepared to act if attacks persist, remaining “locked and loaded.

” The US military has already reported destroying six Iranian small boats, along with cruise missiles and drones, in response to the escalating tensions. The backdrop to this heightened alert is the US and Israel’s actions in February, which former President Trump described as aimed at eliminating imminent threats posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its support for regional militant groups.

Trump reiterated his stance that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, labeling those who might possess them as “lunatics” and warning of global consequences. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned US actions, claiming they jeopardize shipping security and violate the existing ceasefire. Despite the escalating conflict, diplomatic channels remain open, with both sides reportedly exchanging proposals to de-escalate the crisis.

However, Iran is publicly insisting on separating negotiations regarding freedom of navigation in the Gulf from other core issues, including its uranium enrichment activities, the removal of highly enriched uranium, its ballistic missile program, and its support for regional proxies such as Hamas and Hezbollah. This divergence in negotiating priorities presents a significant obstacle to a swift resolution.

US intelligence assessments suggest that Iran’s timeline for developing a nuclear weapon has not significantly changed since last summer, despite a previous US-Israeli attack that was estimated to have delayed its capabilities by up to a year. A key concern is the unaccounted-for quantity of approximately 440kg of Iranian uranium enriched to 60 per cent.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes that roughly half of this material is stored in an underground complex in Isfahan, but verification has been hampered by Iran’s suspension of inspections. The situation is further complicated by the ongoing attacks and counter-attacks, with the UAE’s foreign ministry expressing its resolve to defend its sovereignty.

The US maintains it is not seeking confrontation, characterizing its current naval presence as a “temporary mission” to protect maritime traffic, but the potential for miscalculation and escalation remains high. The international community is closely monitoring the developments, urging restraint and a return to diplomatic negotiations to prevent a wider conflict in the region.

The escort of a US ship through the Strait of Hormuz is being viewed by some as a potential breakthrough, but the overall situation remains precarious and demands careful handling





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