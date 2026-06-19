USMNT Dominates Australia 2-0 in Seattle Friendly Ahead of Copa América

The United States men's national soccer team secured a commanding 2-0 victory over Australia at Lumen Field in Seattle. Christian Pulisic was absent due to injury, but Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun led a relentless attack that produced an own goal and a headed finish before halftime. The win highlights the team's aggressive new identity under coach Mauricio Pochettino as they prepare to host the Copa América.

The United States men's national soccer team delivered another dominant performance under Mauricio Pochettino , defeating Australia 2-0 in a raucous friendly at Lumen Field in Seattle on a hot Friday afternoon.

The match, which served as a crucial tune-up ahead of the upcoming Copa América, once again showcased the team's aggressive, high-pressing style and turned them into national darlings just in time for Independence Day celebrations. Seattle, typically known for its rain, provided sun-drenched, vibrant conditions for the contest, and the city's reputation as a loud, intimidating soccer venue was fully realized as bars in the Sodo neighborhood opened early to accommodate a feverish crowd.

The primary pre-match concern was the fitness of star winger Christian Pulisic, who was ruled out shortly before kickoff due to a lingering hamstring injury sustained against Paraguay. His absence paved the way for Ricardo Pepi to start alongside Folarin Balogun in the attacking partnership.

Australian coach Tony Popović made a surprising tactical decision, benching his two goalscorers from the previous win over Turkey in favor of veteran Matthew Leckie and Nishan Velupillay, signaling an intent to press the U.S. aggressively from the opening whistle. That plan backfired early. The U.S. absorbed the initial physicality and struck first in the 11th minute.

Antonee Robinson sprinted down the left flank, played a through ball to Balogun, who raced past Alessandro Circati and squared it into the box. Australian defender Cameron Burgess, under pressure, turned the cross into his own net, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead. The goal was a direct reward for the U.S.'s speed and inventive attacking, mirroring the own goal they earned against Paraguay.

Australia briefly threatened from two corners before the halftime hydration break, but the U.S. remained in control, with their relentless press forcing mistakes and drawing thunderous roars from the crowd. Just before the break, the U.S. doubled their lead from a well-worked corner routine. Robinson's smart pass found Sergiño Dest at the edge of the box. Dest's shot was blocked, but the ball popped up into the air.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach misjudged the bounce, and as he scrambled, United States substitute Tim Weah-identified in some accounts as 'Freeman'-thundered in to head home. After a lengthy VAR check for offside, the goal stood. The U.S. players celebrated wildly on the field, entering the break with a commanding 2-0 lead and statistics that reflected their dominance: 70% possession and 259 completed passes compared to Australia's 78.

Popović attempted to change the complexion of the match at halftime, introducing forwards Nestory Irankunda and setting a new tone, but the U.S. continued to dictate play. Cristian Volpato had a golden chance for Australia in the 60th minute but skied his shot over the bar. Shortly after, a messy U.S. clearance fell to Metcalfe, whose driven shot was easily saved by goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The win cemented the U.S.'s impressive form under Pochettino, combining defensive solidity with electrifying attacking transitions, and sent them into the Copa América with immense momentum and the adoration of a home crowd





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USMNT United States Soccer Australia Socceroos Mauricio Pochettino Copa América Friendly Match Seattle Lumen Field Christian Pulisic Ricardo Pepi Folarin Balogun Own Goal

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