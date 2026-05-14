Utah mother receives life in prison without parole for husband's murder

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022. Richins was convicted of attempted murder, falsifying insurance claims, and forgery, and prosecutors argued that she poisoned her husband to inherit his wealth and life insurance policies.

A Utah mother of three who wrote a children's book about grief after murdering her husband received a sentence of life in prison without parole on Wednesday.

Kouri Richins, 36, also faced convictions and consecutive sentences on four other charges – attempted murder, two counts of falsifying insurance claims and one count of forgery. Prosecutors argued that Richins poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022 to inherit more than $4 million and to receive about $2 million from life insurance policies that she had opened without his knowledge. Richins maintained her innocence throughout the trial and planned to appeal the verdict.

The sentencing came on what would have been her husband's 44th birthday





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Utah Murder Life In Prison Poisoning Insurance Policies Children's Book

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