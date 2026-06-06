Vacant Gospel Hall on Belfast's Shankill Road Destroyed in Deliberate Arson Attack

A historic Gospel Hall on Belfast's Shankill Road was completely destroyed in an early-morning arson attack deemed a hate crime. The vacant building, slated for redevelopment to create local jobs, was set alight around 2:45 a.m. on June 6, 2026. Fire crews battled the blaze using drones and water jets, but the structure was totally gutted. Police have opened a hate crime investigation, citing the building's intended use for community economic benefit. Authorities seek information from the public, especially those with video footage, as detectives work to identify the perpetrators.

A deliberate fire gutted a vacant former Gospel Hall on the Shankill Road in Belfast during the early hours of Saturday, June 6, 2026. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service ( NIFRS ) responded to the scene at approximately 2:45 a.m., deploying three fire appliances from Springfield, Westland, and Central stations, along with a Turntable Ladder vehicle.

Firefighters used a drone and water jets to combat the blaze, which had completely destroyed the structure. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened. No casualties were reported, but the building suffered significant damage. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched an investigation, treating the fire as a hate crime.

Superintendent Finola Dornan confirmed that the fire was caused by deliberate ignition to the roof and noted that the building had been purchased by legitimate businesspeople with plans to create jobs for the local community. She emphasized the impact of hate-related crimes and the need for a community-wide response. Detectives are carrying out enquiries, and police will have an enhanced presence in the area. Authorities are urging anyone with information, particularly CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward.

A reference number, 187 06/06/26, has been issued for tips. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about arson and community tensions in the area, with police calling for public cooperation to bring those responsible to justice





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Arson Hate Crime Belfast Shankill Road Gospel Hall PSNI NIFRS Community Impact Redevelopment

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