Vacant Property on Hatch Street (Dublin's Central Business District) Offers Flexibility and Potential for Various Uses

A well-established link between Leeson Street and Harcourt Street, Hatch Street is a prime location with numerous potential uses and flexible zoning, making it an attractive offer to various buyers. The property comprises two mid-terrace, three-storey over-basement buildings and a two-storey mews with convenient access to St Stephen’s Green, Iveagh Gardens, and the Grand Canal, connecting to public transport and the Luas green line.

Hatch Street(CBD). Formerly in office use and now vacant, the property comprises two mid-terrace, three-storey over-basement buildings of 465sq m (5,750sq ft), together with a two-storey mews of 70sq m (750sq ft) to the rear of number 25.

Zoning 'Z8 – Georgian Conservation Area' under the Dublin city Development Plan 2022–2028 allows for a range of potential uses, including office, residential, educational and medical. Located just a few doors down from MetLife and Arthur Cox, Hatch Street offers a strong location and convenient access to St Stephen’s Green, Iveagh Gardens and the Grand Canal via walking and public transport





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Vacant Property Hatch Street (Dublin) Central Business District (CBD) Metlife Arthur Cox St Stephen's Green Iveagh Gardens Grand Canal Zoning Potential Uses

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