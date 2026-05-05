Valerie’s Law Set to Be Introduced: Brother of Murder Victim Welcomes Legislation

David French, brother of Valerie French, supports plans to remove guardianship rights from a parent who murders their spouse, emphasizing the best interests of the children.

The brother of Valerie French, David French , has expressed his strong support for upcoming legislation aimed at removing guardianship rights from a parent convicted of murdering their spouse.

He anticipates the presentation of what is known as Valerie’s Law to the Cabinet by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and commended the work of the department and the Minister in developing the bill. Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, French emphasized that the best interests of the children should be paramount, surpassing any perceived rights of the perpetrator.

He highlighted the complexities of family life and existing legislation, but underscored that this proposed law is fundamentally about child protection, applying the outcome of criminal proceedings to safeguard children’s well-being. French articulated the disconnect he and his family experienced, noting that a criminal court verdict often felt irrelevant to subsequent family law or property law proceedings, as if it occurred in a separate reality.

He stressed the profound impact of murder, a reality often underestimated until experienced personally, and its previously limited implications outside the criminal justice system. The proposed legislation seeks to address this gap, acknowledging the devastating consequences of spousal murder on family structures and prioritizing the needs of surviving children. French acknowledged the constitutional challenges raised during the campaign for Valerie’s Law, recalling arguments centered on constitutional rights.

However, he maintained that the gravity of murder necessitates its consideration within child protection frameworks. He recognized the lengthy legislative process, even for seemingly straightforward matters, and the competing demands on lawmakers’ time. Despite these hurdles, he remains optimistic about the bill’s progress and its potential enactment, viewing it as a crucial step towards protecting children in such tragic circumstances. He reiterated that Valerie’s children and her memory are at the heart of this initiative.

The campaign for this law has been a long and arduous one, facing resistance from those who believed it infringed upon constitutional rights. However, the unwavering dedication of David French and other advocates has brought the issue to the forefront of public and political attention.

The proposed law represents a significant shift in how the legal system addresses the complexities of family law following a spousal murder, moving away from a purely rights-based approach to one that prioritizes the welfare of children. This legislation aims to rectify a long-standing anomaly in the legal system where a parent convicted of murdering their spouse could still retain guardianship rights over surviving children.

This situation often created further trauma and instability for children already grappling with the loss of a parent and the horrific circumstances of their other parent’s actions. The proposed law seeks to prevent such scenarios by automatically removing guardianship rights from a parent found guilty of spousal murder.

This is not intended to be punitive, but rather protective, recognizing that a parent who has committed such a violent act is inherently unable to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children. The debate surrounding Valerie’s Law is expected to be robust, with lawmakers carefully considering the legal and ethical implications of the proposed changes.

However, the overwhelming sentiment among advocates and supporters is that this legislation is long overdue and represents a vital step towards ensuring the well-being of children affected by spousal murder. The focus now shifts to the Dáil, where the bill will be debated and scrutinized before a final vote is taken. The outcome of this debate will have a lasting impact on families across Ireland, providing a measure of protection and justice for children who have already suffered unimaginable loss





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Valerie’S Law Guardianship Murder Child Protection Legislation Family Law David French Jim O’Callaghan

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