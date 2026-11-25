Value Retail Dublin Ltd sees operating profits jump to €19.9 million following property revaluation and 100% lease occupancy at Kildare Village.

Value Retail Dublin Ltd, the parent company behind the popular shopping destination Kildare Village, reported a dramatic surge in financial performance for the previous fiscal year. The company's operating profits increased by more than four times, reaching €19.9 million according to recently filed accounts. This significant financial leap marks a stark contrast to the €4.56 million in operating profits recorded in 2024, representing a 336 per cent growth rate. The accounts reveal that the firm's total revenues also grew by 6.5 per cent, rising from €24 million to €25.58 million during the same period. While top-line revenue growth was steady, the explosion in bottom-line profitability was driven primarily by asset valuation changes rather than pure sales volume increases alone.

Property Revaluation Drives Financial Results

The primary catalyst for the quadrupling of operating profits was a substantial non-cash adjustment to the company's balance sheet. Specifically, Value Retail Dublin Ltd recorded a €12.69 million revaluation increase in the value of an investment property. This accounting adjustment significantly boosted the reported operating figures, pushing the total book value of the company's investment property to €201.65 million by the end of December last year. Although the underlying business performance was strong, directors noted that this non-cash item was the chief factor behind the impressive profit jump. The financial results demonstrate the growing valuation of the retail real estate assets managed by the Dublin-based subsidiary of the broader Value Retail group.

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Total Lease Occupancy and Expansion Metrics

Operational metrics at the Kildare Village outlet centre showed near-perfect utilization of available retail space during the reporting period. Directors reported that the total amount of space leased stood at 100 per cent at the end of last year. This represents a notable improvement from the 91.5 per cent occupancy rate observed in the previous year. The capacity to achieve full occupancy is largely due to a major expansion of the shopping quarter, which significantly increased the available commercial floor space. The lettable area for the village expanded to 21,606 square metres, which is almost twice the lettable area of 10,968 square metres that the outlet centre opened with in 2006. This expansion has been instrumental in accommodating more retailers and attracting a larger volume of visitors.

Future Growth and Retail Brand Discussions

Management expressed strong confidence in the company's future prospects, citing positive momentum in both leasing and commercial development. Directors stated they were satisfied with the results for the year and are actively engaged in discussions with additional retail brands wishing to trade from the village. The firm highlighted that commercialisation and trading progress are currently in line with expectations for this specific stage in its development cycle. Despite the full occupancy rate, the ongoing dialogue with new brands suggests a strategy to continuously refresh the retail mix or potentially utilize overflow spaces. The directors emphasized that the strategic direction remains focused on maintaining high standards of tenant quality and ensuring the village remains a premier destination for fashion and lifestyle shopping.

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Ownership Transition and Market Context

The financial results come against the backdrop of a major shift in the ownership structure of the wider Value Retail business. In July 2025, the UK property firm Hammerson confirmed that it sold its entire interest in Value Retail. This transaction involved a collection of fashion outlet businesses that includes a significant stake in Kildare Village. The assets were purchased by a company owned by the US private equity firm LCatterton, which agreed to pay £1.5 billion, equivalent to €1.8 billion, for the properties. This sale generated cash of £600 million for Hammerson and marks a significant transition in the private equity landscape for European outlet centres. The involvement of LCatterton signals continued institutional interest in the outlet retail sector.

Operational Footprint and Revenue Breakdown

Kildare Village continues to operate as a major economic engine, comprising 125 units and employing 1,500 staff members. The centre attracts approximately 4 million visitors annually, generating estimated revenues of €182 million each year according to figures provided in a planning application by planning consultants RMLA. The revenue structure of Value Retail Dublin Ltd is diversified, with last year's income consisting of €14.37 million in license fee income and €10.36 million in service charge income. An additional €851,000 was recorded in other income. However, the company recorded a pretax profit of €7.96 million after accounting for net finance costs of €11.94 million. These figures highlight the importance of managing financial costs while leveraging the high operational throughput of the venue.