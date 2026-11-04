Valverde Winner Secures Real Madrid Victory Over AEK Athens

Federico Valverde scores a stoppage-time strike to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win against AEK Athens in the Champions League on November 4, 2026.

Federico Valverde delivered a decisive moment of individual brilliance in the 92nd minute to secure a dramatic 3-2 victory for Real Madrid against AEK Athens on Wednesday. The late strike preserved Jose Mourinho's team's perfect 100% start in the UEFA Champions League, keeping them tied with title holders Paris Saint-Germain at four wins from four league phase games.

Valverde Strike Defines Close Champions League Contest

Valverde's stunning effort from distance was the turning point in a match where Real Madrid twice erased deficits to snatch a crucial win. The victory extends Madrid's current winning streak to seven consecutive games across all competitions, demonstrating their resilience in high-pressure European fixtures.

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The result highlights the tactical depth of Mourinho's squad, which successfully navigated a hostile environment at the Agia Sophia stadium. By maintaining their unbeaten record, Real Madrid has established early dominance in the tournament standings.

AEK Athens Dominates Early With Clinical Finishing

AEK Athens seized control of the match early, opening the scoring after just 12 minutes through Aboubakary Koita. The Mauritanian winger capitalized on a defensive lapse by shifting inside Marc Cucurella before firing a powerful shot at the near post that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to stop.

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The hosts started with immense energy, and their early goal was supported by strong defensive work. Courtois had previously made a key save against former Madrid striker Luka Jovic, but AEK quickly doubled down on their attacking pressure to take a commanding lead.

This early surge allowed AEK to dictate the tempo in the opening stages, forcing Madrid's backline into a reactive position. The Greek champions effectively neutralized Madrid's usual high press, creating space for their attackers to operate.

Mourhis Side Responds Through Bellingham And Mbappe

Real Madrid refused to remain behind, with Jude Bellingham equalizing with a sublime flick that showcased his technical ability. The England international connected with a low cross from Cucurella, producing a finish that left AEK goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli with no chance.

Bellingham's goal silenced the home crowd and shifted momentum firmly toward the Spanish side. The Belgian keeper Brignoli then made several crucial saves, including one against Bellingham from close range, who had initially been flagged for offside before the correct goal was awarded.

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Kylian Mbappe added his name to the scoresheet by swiftly pulling Madrid level again after AEK had briefly regained the lead. Mbappe's fourth goal in four Champions League matches this season has been instrumental in stabilizing the team's performance. The France forward has now netted 16 times across all competitions.

Pilios Goal Sparks Drama Before Late Winner

AEK Athens reclaimed the advantage in the 75th minute when Stavros Pilios finished from close range, slipping the ball through Courtois's legs. Koita provided the assist, nudging the ball into Pilios's path after the striker had linked up well with the winger.

Madrid responded immediately, with Denzel Dumfries rolling a low ball across the six-yard box for Mbappe to score. This rapid response highlighted the mental toughness of Mourinho's players, who refused to let the match slip away.

Substitute Endrick nearly sealed the win earlier, but Brignoli produced a sensational save to tip his strike against the crossbar. Valverde then refused to concede, lashing home the decisive goal in stoppage time to keep Madrid's perfect record intact.