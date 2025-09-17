Van Dijk's Stoppage-Time Winner Sparks Anfield Drama as Liverpool Beat Atletico

Liverpool edged out a resilient Atletico Madrid in a thrilling Champions League clash at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk's last-gasp header secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for the Reds, while a red card for Diego Simeone fueled tensions between the two teams.

Liverpool secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener at Anfield , with Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal in stoppage time. The dramatic win was sparked by a late confrontation between Atletico coach Diego Simeone and Liverpool fans after Van Dijk's 92nd-minute header. Simeone was shown a red card following the incident. The Reds raced to a 2-0 lead within six minutes thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson.

Salah's free-kick deflected off Robertson, wrong-footing Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal, before the Egyptian doubled the lead himself. Marcos Llorente gave Atletico a lifeline with a goal in first-half stoppage time, and he struck again in the 81st minute to level the score, following a deflection off Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool, however, refused to be denied. They pressed for a winner, with Salah coming close to a third goal before Van Dijk's late header secured the victory. The win marked Liverpool's fifth consecutive victory across the Premier League and Champions League, with all the winning goals coming after the 80th minute. Isak, the club's record signing from Newcastle United, made his debut for Liverpool. Despite the high transfer fee, the Swedish striker struggled to make an impact and was substituted before the hour mark. The result means that Atletico Madrid continue their difficult start to the campaign, winning just one of their opening four La Liga matches. Despite conceding two goals, Liverpool's new-look defence, which has been boulstered by summer signings, showed signs of vulnerability.The match ended on a sour note for Atletico Madrid, with Simeone's frustration boiling over in the aftermath of Van Dijk's winning goal. His confrontation with Liverpool fans and subsequent red card sparked a tense atmosphere





