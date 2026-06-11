Versatile Holiday Top: Shoppers Praise Quality and Fit

A shopper praised the quality and fit of a versatile holiday top available at Next for €16. The top features a classic scoop neck, short sleeves, and a feminine tie at the center. It is designed for the summer months and can be dressed up or down as the weather improves.

One shopper said: 'Fantastic item, which I bought for my wife. She loves it, lovely fit and great quality.

' Those in search of a versatile holiday top should might want to look at this option priced from €16 at Next - and it's being hailed as 'perfect for a holiday'. The design includes a classic scoop neck with delicate gathered detailing and a feminine tie at the centre, paired with short sleeves. Team with casual denim or dress up with a skirt and sandals as the weather improves.

It is an alternative for those seeking something a little different. Available in 'peat', sugar pink and khaki, shoppers can purchase this collared crop top in sizes six to 24 for €47. A third satisfied customer commented: 'Fantastic item, which I bought for my wife. She loves it, lovely fit and great quality.

' A fourth shopper shared: 'I love the colours, bright, cheerful, and so glad it in was in petite, as I'm only 5ft. The material feels good, haven't washed it yet, but great price for this top.

' That said, it's worth noting that some customers described the garment as 'baggy' in their feedback, so you may want to consider ordering a size down. One such review stated: 'I bought a month ago, ordered a size ten, the fitting is poor.

' Another comment highlighting the sizing issue noted: 'Loved the look of this top so ordered my usual size but when it arrived it actually buried me, it was that big so had to send back. This has happened a lot recently with other items I have purchased.





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Versatile Holiday Top Next €16 Perfect For A Holiday Relaxed Bubblehem Classic Scoop Neck Delicate Gathered Detailing Femininity Tie Short Sleeves Casual Denim Dress Up With A Skirt And Sandals Alternative For Those Seeking Something A Litt Available In Peat Sugar Pink And Khaki Collared Crop Top Size Six To 24 €47 Baggy Fitting Ordering A Size Down

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