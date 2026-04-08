Vertigenius Secures Funding to Expand Remote Vertigo Treatment Technology in the US and Beyond

Vertigenius, a medical technology company, has secured significant funding to expand its innovative remote vertigo treatment platform in the United States and globally. The company's wearable head sensor enables remote patient monitoring and treatment adjustments, targeting a €3 billion market and addressing a significant need in vestibular care.

Vertigenius, a company revolutionizing vertigo treatment, is expanding its reach with a wearable head sensor that allows for remote patient monitoring and treatment adjustments. This innovative device is targeting a substantial €3 billion market and aims to partner with over 5,000 clinics.

The company launched its device in October 2025, after securing FDA registration, and has already seen significant adoption in the United States, with twenty clinics across ten states utilizing the technology to track at-home rehabilitation. This technology is currently treating approximately 3,000 patients, offering a much-needed solution for the 390 million individuals worldwide affected by vertigo, a condition often triggered by factors such as concussion, traumatic brain injury, and age-related balance system decline. Vertigenius's system enables clinicians to remotely oversee patient progress and modify treatment plans through a sophisticated wearable head sensor, thereby transforming real-time data into clinically actionable insights. This capability allows healthcare providers to proactively personalize treatments and enhance the level of care provided to patients, marking a substantial advancement in vestibular care. This advancement has attracted investments, with a recent round of funding fueling the company’s expansion and further development of its technology.\The recent investment round, led by Atlantic Bridge with additional support from Enterprise Ireland, MedTech Syndicate, Irrus Investments, Xcendra Ventures, and Ascentifi, will enable Vertigenius to bolster its US commercial team. Alongside this expansion, the company will focus on hiring in crucial areas such as clinical research, product research and development, quality assurance, and regulatory affairs, all of which will be based at the Irish headquarters. The investment, following a €2.1 million round in 2024, signifies a pivotal new phase for Vertigenius. The company's expansion plans extend beyond the United States. Vertigenius is also gearing up for significant growth in Europe within the next five years, with launches in other promising markets, including the Asia-Pacific region, outlined in its strategic roadmap. This ambitious expansion plan demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing accessible and effective vertigo treatment globally and highlights the market’s recognition of the value of this innovative remote monitoring technology. The investment reflects confidence in Vertigenius’s ability to significantly improve vestibular care and to capitalize on the vast market potential.\The core of Vertigenius's technology lies in its ability to bridge the gap between clinical visits and at-home care. The wearable head sensor provides clinicians with continuous access to patient data, facilitating personalized treatment adjustments. This method is a key advantage in the delivery of vestibular care, allowing the team to offer clinicians and patients better support in between their appointments. Conor O’Sullivan, investment director at Atlantic Bridge, emphasized the significant unmet need in vestibular care that Vertigenius addresses. The unique platform is dramatically improving the delivery of care and Vertigenius is addressing a huge gap in the market. The early success in the US validates both the clinical value of the platform and the commercial opportunity. The company’s vision is to become the leading provider of remote vertigo monitoring solutions globally, improving the lives of millions suffering from the debilitating effects of vertigo and providing healthcare providers with unprecedented tools to optimize patient care. The expansion strategy underscores a commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered care, paving the way for a new era in the treatment of vestibular disorders





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