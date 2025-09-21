Veteran Broadcaster John Stapleton Passes Away at 79

John Stapleton, a veteran broadcaster known for his work on programs such as BBC's Watchdog and GMTV's News Hour, has passed away at the age of 79. He had been battling Parkinson's disease.

Veteran broadcaster John Stapleton has passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy of journalistic excellence and a career that spanned nearly five decades. He was a familiar face on British television, renowned for his work on programs like BBC's Watchdog and GMTV 's News Hour. Stapleton's career included reporting on significant events, such as the war in Kosovo and four US elections.

He bravely shared his battle with Parkinson's disease in October 2024, demonstrating resilience and a positive attitude in the face of adversity. His passing, attributed to complications from Parkinson's and pneumonia, marks the end of an era for British broadcasting and leaves a void felt by colleagues, friends, and viewers alike.\The news of Stapleton's death came as a shock to many, especially following his son Nick's recent appearance on BBC's Morning Live, where he revealed that his father's health had taken a turn for the worse. Nick, a broadcaster himself, shared details about his father's struggle with a chest infection, a common complication for those with Parkinson's. The family had been providing constant support, with Nick and his wife Lisa at his side in the hospital. Stapleton's candidness about his condition last year provided insight into his personal journey, emphasizing his determination to remain positive despite the challenges. He had stated that he was 'learning to live with it' and refused to be 'miserable', a testament to his strength of character. His words resonated with many, offering hope and inspiration to those facing similar health battles. He spoke about how difficult it was with his speech, but that he wanted to keep a positive attitude towards his illness. The news came as a shock to many, but those who knew him knew he was battling an illness that he was not letting beat him.\Colleagues from across the broadcasting industry have expressed their grief and admiration for Stapleton, highlighting his professionalism, versatility, and warmth. Mark Austin, a fellow television presenter, described his passing as 'incredibly sad,' praising him as 'a good man and top presenter who could turn his hand to anything.' Stapleton's career journey reflects the evolution of television news and current affairs. He not only covered the biggest news stories, but also adapted to changes in broadcasting, and he left an impact that extended beyond the newsroom. His reflections on his career, including his time at both the BBC and ITV, showcase his appreciation for his work and his commitment to the craft. The death of this legendary broadcaster leaves a profound void in the media landscape. Stapleton's legacy will continue to inspire aspiring journalists and broadcasters, reminding them of the importance of integrity, dedication, and a positive outlook on life. Stapleton's son, Nick, has followed in his father's footsteps and is also a journalist, and his son's support for his father has been constant and filled with love. The whole family has had their share of tragedy with Stapleton's mother also suffering from the disease





John Stapleton Obituary Broadcaster Watchdog GMTV Parkinson's Disease Television News Death

