Viable Device Made Safe at Merrion Square During Dublin EU Summit

Irish authorities neutralized a crude explosive device containing fireworks components near the National Gallery in Dublin during the European Council meeting on Friday.

Irish security forces successfully neutralized a viable explosive device found at a building adjacent to the National Gallery of Ireland on Friday afternoon. The discovery occurred on Merrion Square in Dublin 2, presenting the most significant security challenge for Ireland during its six-month presidency of the European Union. Gardaí and the Defense Forces executed a major operation to secure the area while high-profile diplomatic events were underway in the city.

Viable Device Components Revealed

Initial assessments confirmed that the suspicious item was comprised of components derived from fireworks, mixed with an accelerant agent contained within a bottle. Although the device was deemed viable, experts classified the mechanism as crude. The National Police Service of Ireland emphasized that the location was not specifically targeting the National Gallery of Ireland, despite its proximity to the venue where Taoiseach Michael Martin had hosted European heads of state for dinner the previous night.

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Gardaí and Defense Forces Response

The security operation was triggered just after 2:20 pm when Gardaí received a report of the device at an office building on Merrion Square. Due to the high-profile nature of the ongoing European Council informal meeting at the Convention Centre in Dublin 1, the urgency of the response was heightened. Garda Headquarters immediately requested assistance from the Defense Forces explosive ordnance disposal team to handle the threat. The team worked for several hours to make the device safe, after which the cordon was lifted and the area was re-opened to the public.

Political Reactions and Security Praise

Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan publicly commended the Garda Síochána for their effective management of the incident, stating that the operation demonstrated Ireland's capacity to host globally significant summits in a complex security environment. He highlighted the extensive planning, coordination, and cooperation required among multiple national and international partners. O'Callaghan noted that frontline officers successfully managed the crisis while continuing regular policing duties and spoke directly to Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly to express gratitude for the senior management team's professionalism.

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Recent Hoaxes and Broader Threat Context

This incident followed two separate hoax devices discovered in Dublin city on Thursday. One hoax involved a box and pipes found in the toilets at Connolly Station, while the other was a bomb threat against a business. Both were quickly assessed and deemed not credible by authorities. The security tensions in the capital were already elevated due to a series of bomb threats targeting airlines and media organizations across Europe, as well as hundreds of schools in both the Republic and Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

Impact on EU Summits and Next Steps

The neutralization of the device did not disrupt the informal meeting of the European Council, which continued at the Convention Centre involving EU heads of state. These events were part of the largest security operation in the history of the State, backed by the Defense Forces and European partners, amid fears of hybrid warfare attacks. Garda Headquarters confirmed that an official investigation into the origins and intent of the Merrion Square device has now commenced to determine the responsible parties.