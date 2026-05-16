Victim Death in Dublin's Henry Street Incident

A man has died following an incident at a shop on Dublin's Henry Street on Friday evening. The deceased was detained by security personnel at the scene and later pronounced dead in the Mater hospital.

A man in his thirties passed away following an incident at a store on Dublin's Henry Street on Friday, as reported by Gardaí shortly after 5pm.

A security personnel had apprehended a man in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident and found him unresponsive; he was later pronounced dead after being taken to the Mater hospital by ambulance. Another man in his eighties was injured while the suspect attempted to flee, and he was also taken to the Mater hospital, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Gardaí have asked for witnesses to come forward and provided contact information for reporting.

The coroner has been notified, and the Office of the State Pathologist will conduct a postmortem. The scene has been thoroughly examined, and the investigation continues





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