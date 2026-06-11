Victim of Attempted Murder in Belfast Had Been Drugged and Set on Fire by Gang Boss in Scotland

A victim of a violent attempted murder attempt in Belfast this week had previously been drugged and set alight by an Ulster gang boss at a flat in Livingston. The victim, Mr Ogilvie, had relocated from Belfast to Scotland to stay with McLeave but was attacked by the drug dealer while watching television.

A victim of a violent attempted murder attempt in Belfast this week had previously been drugged and set alight by an Ulster gang boss at a flat in Livingston .

David McLeave, who was 21 at the time, administered the date rape drug GBH to Mr Ogilvie before stripping him naked, dousing him in aftershave and setting him ablaze. Mr Ogilvie, who is believed to have learning difficulties, subsequently regained consciousness to discover his body engulfed in flames. McLeave received a 14-year prison sentence at the High Court in Edinburgh in April 2003. His criminal associates, Paul Campbell, Thomas Irvine, Edward Lindsay, and Lee Kingham, were imprisoned for drug offences.

Mr Ogilvie informed the court how he was in fear for his life after being forced into a vehicle by McLeave's associates Barry and Paul Campbell. Campbell's brother Barry, 21, was also imprisoned for six years for his role in kidnapping frightened Mr Ogilvie and possessing an unlicensed rifle. Mr Ogilvie is currently receiving treatment in hospital for severe injuries sustained during a brutal knife assault on Kinnaird Avenue in Belfast on Monday evening.

His condition remains critical, with doctors working to treat extensive wounds, including the loss of one of his eyes. Alodid, whose address is listed as Duncairn Avenue in Belfast, has been remanded into custody and faces charges of attempted murder. Detectives have established that there is no indication the Monday stabbing was connected to terrorism





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Attempted Murder Gang Boss Date Rape Drug GBH Drug Dealer Ulster Scotland Belfast Livingston Kinnaird Avenue Knife Assault Severe Injuries Loss Of One Of His Eyes Immigration Background Route To The UK Irish Border Dublin Paris Asylum Application Remanded Into Custody Charges Of Attempted Murder Terrorism

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