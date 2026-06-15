Victim of Child Sexual Abuse Speaks Out, Calls for Support

A woman who was orally raped as a child has spoken out about the abuse, stating that she refuses to remain silent any more. The offender, O'Neill, was found guilty of three counts of raping her between the ages of six and 12. The judge set a headline sentence of 11 years, which was reduced by one year due to mitigating factors. O'Neill was ordered to be registered as a sex offender and keep the peace for the entirety of the final year of his sentence. The victim also expressed the impact of the court process on her mental health and the ongoing effects of the abuse.

A woman who was orally raped as a child has spoken out about the abuse, stating that she refuses to remain silent any more. The offender, O'Neill, was found guilty of three counts of raping her between the ages of six and 12.

The judge set a headline sentence of 11 years, which was reduced by one year due to mitigating factors. O'Neill was ordered to be registered as a sex offender and keep the peace for the entirety of the final year of his sentence. The victim also expressed the impact of the court process on her mental health and the ongoing effects of the abuse





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Child Sexual Abuse Oral Rape O'neill Court Process Mental Health Support

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